GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a place where they have had trouble winning, the East Tennessee State Bucs almost pulled one out.
But Conley Garrison wouldn’t let ETSU leave town with an upset.
Garrison scored all 23 of his points in the second half, lifting Furman to a 78-69 victory over the Bucs in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night at Timmons Arena.
The Bucs led for almost 31 minutes, but Furman saved its best for last, making all the plays down the stretch. The Paladins scored the final nine points.
“The games that we’ve lost this year it’s come down to late-game toughness,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “That’s something we have to fix. It’s simple. It’s learning how to win.”
After David Sloan’s deep 3-pointer with 2:59 remaining tied the game at 69, the Bucs got the ball back and appeared to take the lead when Ledarrius Brewer swished a 3-pointer. Brewer, however, had a foot on the sideline when he caught the ball and the basket was waved off.
Instead of a 3-point lead, the Bucs found themselves in the hole when Furman’s Jalen Slawson made a layup and Garrison made a 3-pointer.
That left the Paladins up 74-69 and ETSU didn’t have any more answers. Sloan’s basket turned out to be the last points for the Bucs, who went scoreless for nearly the final three minutes.
“For 30-plus minutes we were the better team,” Oliver said.
Garrison, a transfer from Division II Drury University, didn’t attempt a shot in the first half. He made up for lost time, though, making 8 of 10 after halftime. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds.
The result left Furman in first place in the SoCon thanks to Chattanooga’s shocking loss to Western Carolina. The Paladins are 4-1 in the league and 12-6 overall. The final score was Furman’s largest lead of the night.
ETSU, which has lost seven of its last eight games in Greenville, fell to 10-8, 2-3.
Ty Brewer led ETSU with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was 6 of 10 from the field with three dunks. All four of his misses came from 3-point range.
Freshman Mohab Yasser had 13 points for ETSU, while Sloan finished with 12 and Ledarrius Brewer had 10.
Furman, which led for less than five minutes, got 15 points from Mike Bothwell and 14 from Marcus Foster.
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS
Ledarrius Brewer made a contested 3-pointer to put ETSU up 32-22 with 3:52 left in the first half.
The Paladins then scored 10 in a row to forge a 32-32 tie.
The Bucs answered with a 3-pointer from Jordan King.
An emphatic alley-oop dunk from Ty Brewer on a pass from King gave ETSU a 39-32 advantage.
Furman’s Garret Hien launched a 3-pointer seconds before the halftime horn and the ball bounced off the rim several times before falling, cutting ETSU’s lead to 39-35 at halftime. The Bucs never trailed in the first half.
Hien’s basket capped a half in which the Paladins went 4 of 20 from 3-point range. The Bucs weren’t much better, going 3 of 12.
Furman wound up shooting 11 for 35 on 3-pointers while the Bucs were 5 of 21.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Samford on Saturday while Furman is at Chattanooga.