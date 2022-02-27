GREENSBORO, N.C. — The East Tennessee State basketball team is heading into the Southern Conference tournament on a winning note.
David Sloan scored all 19 of his points in the second half and Mohab Yasser made four free throws in the final nine seconds as ETSU beat UNC Greensboro 73-69 in their regular-season finale Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Bucs finished at 15-16 overall, 7-11 in the SoCon. They’re seeded eighth in the conference tournament and will face No. 9 The Citadel on Friday at 5 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
UNCG is 17-13, 9-9, and is seeded fifth. The Spartans will open the tournament in the quarterfinals against Wofford on Saturday.
Sloan missed just one shot in the second half. He finished 7 of 12, 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He also had five assists and five rebounds.
“That was the difference,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “He kind of kept us in it and we just kind of held on at the end.”
The Bucs were forced to hold on several times after they appeared to put the game away. They led 66-57 with 1:37 left when Yasser made a layup, but Kobe Langley kept hitting 3-pointers for the Spartans and the outcome wasn’t assured until Ledarrius Brewer’s free throw with 3.4 seconds remaining.
While Sloan was the hero in the second half, Jordan King kept the Bucs in it in the opening 20 minutes. He scored 14 of his 15 points before halftime as UNCG led 29-28 at intermission.
Yasser also had 15 points, while Ty Brewer had 13.
The Bucs got 28 points in the paint and went to the free throw line 20 times, making 16 of them. It was a far cry from the team that considers itself a finesse outfit without a real post player.
“That’s a testament to our guys getting better, buying in, sacrificing their bodies physically,” Oliver said.
UNCG was led by Kobe Langley, who had 21 points. Keyshaun Langley added 11 and Mohammed Abdulsalam had 10. De’Monte Buckingham, the Spartans’ leading scorer and best shooter, finished with five points. He was 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.