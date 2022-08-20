East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded.
Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
“Guys are getting more excited as the season approaches,” Bucs center Joe Schreiber said. “We’re less than two weeks out right now and you can kind of feel that energy throughout the team. I think guys are getting a little tired of hitting the same dude every day. They’re ready to hit some other people.”
The Bucs scrimmaged for an hour Saturday and the play was a little ragged at times. The defense appeared to be tough to run against and the offense made a couple of big plays.
“I thought we were a little sloppy,” Quarles said. “We had some false starts we lined up wrong — we didn’t have enough guys on line of scrimmage couple of times. We’ve got to clean that up because good teams, you can’t have pre- and post-play penalties and expect to win.”
For the second Saturday in a row, Johnson City’s Solomon Dunn made his presence felt. Dunn, trying to earn playing time at a deep wide receiver position, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock Landis and scored on a 3-yard run.
The offense spread the workload out among the running backs. None of them had more than six carries.
Trey Foster led the way with 64 yards on five attempts, including a 49-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Saylors, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year, added a 21-yard touchdown in a scrimmage that included limited hitting as far as tackling went.
Tyler Keltner booted a 47-yard field goal and Adrian Johnson had a short scoring run.
Sheldon Arnold made an interception in the end zone on a pass from Tyler Riddell.
RIDDELL NO. 1
Riddell, who completed 4 of 10 passes for 63 yards in the scrimmage, will be the starter when the season opens, Quarles said.
“I think the offense has gotten better and Tyler’s more comfortable,” Quarles said. “He’s clearly the number one guy. I know he didn’t complete a ton of them today, but he’s taken control of that position, which has been good.”
O-LINE UPDATE
Fred Norman, a preseason All-SoCon selection, has been working with the second string. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle is coming back from a knee injury that required surgery in the offseason.
“I think he’s just working his way back because he really didn’t get to do anything, run, be physical, until almost August,” Quarles said. “He was just catching up. I think Fred will be fine. He’s played a lot of football. He’s such a big body. It’s hard to teach that kind of size. I think he’ll have a role for sure.”
In the scrimmage Saturday, the No. 1 offensive line consisted of Blake Austin at left tackle, Shaun Hastings at left guard, Schreiber at center, Tavon Matthews at right guard and Braxton Shipp at right tackle.
“I’m sure we’ll play probably seven or eight guys,” Quarles said. “We want to rotate some guys in there, build some depth because it’s part of the game, injuries.”
