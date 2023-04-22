Every time the East Tennessee State golf team plays in the Southern Conference golf tournament, the Bucs have a chance to make history.
They’ll be at it again over the next three days.
ETSU, which has a record 22 SoCon championships, tees it up Sunday in the first round at Reynolds Lake Oconee Course in Greensboro, Georgia.
The Bucs set a SoCon and team record last year by shooting 39 under par and winning by 19 strokes at the same course where the tournament is being played this year.
The second round is set for Monday with the finale on Tuesday.
The team championship isn’t the only record the Bucs have in the tournament. Their 17 individual medalists are also tops, and they’ve been adding to that number a whole lot in recent years.
In five of the last six tournaments — the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19 — an ETSU golfer has been the individual champion, including Remi Chartier, whose 198 total last year marked the first time a SoCon golfer had broken 200 in the conference tournament.
Chartier’s week included a 63 and he won by eight strokes after finishing 18 under par. He became the second ETSU player to ever post a 198 total, joining PGA Tour player Seamus Power.
Archie Davies, who is also in the Bucs’ lineup this year, was the champ in 2021, while graduated Bucs Shiso Go (2019), Geuntae Kim (2017) and Adrian Meronk (2016) have also won recently.
ETSU is the highest ranked team in the field, coming in at 33rd nationally in the Golfstat.com rankings. Chattanooga is 47th, while UNCG, last year’s runner-up, is 48th and Furman is 59th.
The Bucs are coming in hot with wins in their last two tournaments, the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach and the Hootie Intercollegiate in Charleston.
The tournament winner earns the SoCon’s automatic berth in an NCAA regional. The Bucs are likely to qualify for a regional whether they win or lose based on their regular-season performance.
ETSU’s Jake Amos has been the SoCon’s coach of the year the past two years.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
