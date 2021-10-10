It’s only one day, but East Tennessee State was right where it wanted to be at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament – on top of the leaderboard.
The Bucs had four players break par and were 11-under after the first round Sunday at Blackthorn Club. That left them tied with defending champion Louisville.
“We had a long break,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “We hadn’t played in five weeks. It’s always a little nerve wracking that we might come out a little sloppy or a little rusty but we came out pretty good.”
The Bucs were led by Remi Chartier, a sophomore from Canada who shot a 68 to tie for the individual lead. They also got a 69 from Swedish freshman Algot Kleen and 70s from English sophomore Archie Davies and Norweigian redshirt freshman Mats Ege.
Chartier was part of a logjam on the individual leaderboard. Eight players came in with 68s and another six shot 69. Joining Chartier at the top were Louisville’s Pierce Grieve and Jiri Zuska, Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr, Villanova’s Peter Weaver, Charlotte's Donjin Park, Furman’s Walker Crosby and Virginia Tech’s Drew Brockewell.
Charlotte was alone in third place at eight under, followed by College of Charleston at six under and Virginia Tech at five under.
Chartier made his hay on the back nine. When he bogeyed the seventh and eighth holes, he was one over par. His fortunes began to change on the ninth hole, a difficult par-four that was playing 474 yards, when he made a bomb of a putt for birdie.
“The pin was tucked left and I was in the middle right of the green,” Chartier said. “It must have been 40 or 50 feet. I left the flag I and it kind of hit the flag kind of firm. I thought it was going to go six or eight feet by.”
Kleen had a little bit of everything in his 69. Playing in his second collegiate tournament, he had six birdies and an eagle at the par-five eighth hole to go along with three bogeys and a double bogey.
Davies, the reigning Southern Conference player of the year, came out hot, making birdies at each of the first four holes. He couldn’t maintain the pace after a double-bogey on the par-three seventh hole. He had seven birdies.
Ege birdied the first hole, but was one over at the turn before he made three birdies in a bogey-free back nine.
Jack Tickle, a freshman for the Bucs, shot 75 and that was the score thrown out. Teams count their best four scores out of five each round.
“Around our home course we shouldn’t be making double bogeys and I saw quite a few today,” Amos said. “We haven’t seen much of that in qualifying the last few weeks. We’re making enough birdies. We just got a little sloppy.”
ETSU also had three players in the field as individuals. Ben Carberry shot 69, Campbell Wolf shot 70 and Josh McCabe shot 72.
The Bucs will be grouped with Louisville and Charlotte in Monday’s second round. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday.