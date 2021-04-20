It figured in a season where every game came down to the last play, East Tennessee State’s postseason fate would come down to the last team.
ETSU was the 17th team in a 16-team field for the FCS playoffs, a spot that would have gotten the team in except for one thing. This spring, the field had been cut from 24 teams to 16.
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter was on the selection committee and he knew every time he was asked to leave the room that the Bucs had a chance.
“I was asked to leave the room three different times for about 20 minutes each,” Carter said Tuesday. “Any time your team is being discussed, you have to recuse yourself, so I’m very familiar with the lobby at the NCAA headquarters. I felt like the longer I was out there, maybe the better. But ultimately, it was determined that we were the first team out of the field with 16 teams being in. We were the 17th team.”
ETSU went 4-2 in the abbreviated spring season and it was almost enough for the team’s second playoff appearance in three seasons under Randy Sanders. Carter said when he was asked to leave the third time, he didn’t like the Bucs’ chances.
“You spend that much time with people — and we were literally together for 13 hours that day,” he said. “Some of those guys are really good poker players, some of them are not and you can read their faces pretty easily.”
As a cruel twist of fate, the final weekend — with the Bucs not even playing — turned out to be the decisive time. ETSU’s final scheduled game was canceled when Chattanooga opted out midway through the season. That left the Bucs searching for an opponent for its homecoming game and, as it turned out, a win might have gotten them into the playoffs.
The same weekend, Southern Illinois and Southeastern Louisiana both had games canceled and played each other. Southern Illinois won and earned the 16th playoff berth.
“What the committee kept talking about is data points, having as many data points for assessment and evaluation as possible, so I think certainly had we had another chance to compete and have a chance to get a win, it could have been very helpful to us,” Carter said.
Also, as the last team out, ETSU would have been the first team in had one of the playoff teams had positive COVID-19 tests. The deadline for adding a team was Monday at 3:30 p.m. and all 16 teams have made it through so far.
Being part of the discussion left Carter, a former ETSU fullback, optimistic for the fall season.
“I think our young men played some good football,” he said. “We’ve obviously got an incredible group coming back in the fall. I think this will make us very hungry. I think to know that we were this close to where we want to be, fighting for a national championship, and to come up short, that may very well put a chip on our shoulder and give these young men that much more energy to push into the fall.”