After suffering extra-inning losses on back-to-back days, the East Tennessee State baseball team made sure it didn’t happen again.
The Bucs scored 10 times before Tennessee Tech could cross the plate and posted an 11-3 non-conference victory Sunday at Thomas Stadium.
Garrett Wallace drove in five runs with a two-run homer among his three hits as the Bucs improved to 13-5. Tommy Barth also homered and drove in three runs.
Logan Sutton also had three hits for the Bucs, who scored four times in the second inning to get things going. Ryan McCarthy added a two-run double and scored three runs for ETSU.
ETSU starter Landon Smiddy (1-2) worked six innings, allowing five hits and one run. He struck out eight batters and didn’t walk any.
Tennessee Tech, which had won the first two games of the series 4-2 and 10-9, both in 10 innings, fell to 14-4. The Golden Eagles got a home run from Jason Hinchman. Tech starter Connor Adams (1-1) lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs.
The Bucs return to action Friday when they open a three-game home series with George Washington at 6 p.m.