There’s still hope for a Southern Conference football championship for East Tennessee State.
Quay Holmes rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and the ETSU defense dominated the fourth quarter as the Bucs handed 10th-ranked VMI its first loss of the season, 24-20, Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.
The victory moved ETSU to 4-1 in the SoCon, while VMI fell to 5-1. The Keydets, who could have clinched the championship and the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs with a win, can still win it all with a victory over The Citadel on April 17.
ETSU plays Mercer next Saturday and needs a win to stay alive in the race. Since the Bucs’ final regular-season game was canceled when Chattanooga opted out for the rest of the season, they would also need VMI to lose its final game. Should both teams win out, VMI would be 6-1 while ETSU would be 5-1 and VMI would get the title.
“The locker rooms at home are fun, but when you do it on the road, it may be a little bit more fun,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We went on the road and found a way to win. That’s two big road wins for us this year.”
Holmes was forced into extensive action because of an injury to his running mate Jacob Saylors, and he was up to the task. The junior, who ranks third on ETSU’s career rushing list, carried the ball 29 times and two of his runs gave the Bucs their first two fourth-down conversions of the season. His touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards were the difference.
Holmes also had 158 yards on five kickoff returns.
“I was pretty ready for it,” Holmes said. “I’m built for games like this. I should be able to play a whole game and I’m glad the coaches trust and believe in me.”
Holmes’ heroics set the stage for the ETSU defense to steal the show down the stretch.
With ETSU clinging to a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter, VMI moved to the Bucs’ 28-yard line and had a first down. Rodney Wright and Jalen Porter sacked Keydets quarterback Seth Morgan on back-to-back plays. The second one came on fourth-and-17 and gave the Bucs the ball at their own 44 with nine minutes left.
After an interception by Brock Landis, making his second start at quarterback for ETSU, the Bucs held and forced a punt.
The Keydets got the ball back one more time and moved to the ETSU 35-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-five. Morgan completed a pass to his favorite target, Jakob Herres, for an apparent first down. ETSU’s Tyree Robinson stripped the ball and Karon Delince recovered for the Bucs with 58 seconds left and ETSU was able to run out the clock.
“We’ve been practicing hard,” Robinson said. “It felt good. Everybody was excited.”
VMI NUMBERS
VMI jumped out to a 10-0 lead in a game where there were three lead changes. Morgan, starting in place of all-conference quarterback Reece Udinski, who was injured two weeks ago, completed 36 of 46 passes for 315 yards. He was intercepted once and had a 2-yard touchdown to run to start the scoring.
Herres had eight catches for 108 yards, including four for 72 on the game’s first drive.
Grant Swinehart added a touchdown run and Jerry Rice kicked two field goals for the Keydets, who are seeking their first SoCon title since 1977.
Stone Snyder sacked Landis twice.
BUCS NUMBERS
Landis completed 11 of 27 passes for 148 yards and his perfectly placed 9-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie gave the Bucs their first lead of the day at 17-13. It was the first touchdown pass in an ETSU uniform for Landis, a junior college transfer who threw for 42 touchdowns in two seasons at Blinn College in Texas.
Huzzie had five catches for 83 yards.
Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal but missed from 35 yards out.
Alijah Huzzie had 13 tackles and an interception. Donovan Manuel returned to the lineup to make 10 tackles.
Science Hill grad Blake Austin, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound red-shirt freshman, made his second start at left guard.
“All wins are good wins,” Sanders said. “I don’t care who you play. I don’t care what the records are or anything else. The fact that they were undefeated coming into this game and to come up here and beat them makes it special.”
ETSU’s game at Mercer is set for a 6 p.m. start. VMI has a bye week leading up to its big home game against The Citadel, which rallied to beat Wofford on Saturday.