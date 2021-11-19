They don’t get any bigger than this.
The Southern Conference football championship is on the line Saturday when Mercer pays a visit to Greene Stadium to take on East Tennessee State. Both teams are 6-1 in the conference entering the final day of the regular season.
The winner gets sole possession of the SoCon title and the league’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.
“I believe we are going to continue to do everything that we’ve done to get to this point,” ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel said. “Why change? Why change up our approach now?”
The Bucs shared the SoCon title in 2018 with Wofford and Furman. They’re chasing the first outright SoCon championship in school history.
“It’d be pretty special because I look at that 2018 year like ‘Yeah, we got a championship but we had to share it with other teams in the conference,’ ” Bucs running back Jacob Saylors said. “Because to be on that podium standing alone with me and my brothers on the team, that would be something special.”
The eighth-ranked Bucs are 9-1 overall, while No. 21 Mercer comes in 7-2. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
RECORD WATCH
ETSU’s Quay Holmes has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading rusher. He needs 86 yards to pass Brandon Walker for the top spot on the career rushing list.
Holmes comes into the game with 1,299 yards this season and will break the ETSU single-season record as well with 26 more.
SCOUTING MERCER
The Bears do a little bit of everything and it’s all added up to a spectacular season. They rely mostly on their rushing attack, which ranks third in the SoCon, and a stout defense.
“They’re a much different scheme than what you see most weeks,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “It’s almost kind of wing T-ish, a lot of eye candy for the defense. It’s going to take a lot of discipline. We’ve got to have great eye discipline and we’ve got to have great focus, great attention to detail defensively.
“All they try to do is get one or two guys out of position a couple times. You can play great for 65 plays, but if you have four plays where somebody loses their discipline, you’ve given up 28 points that easily.”
Freshman running back Fred Davis averages 86 yards per game, fourth in the SoCon, and has scored 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Fred Payton is a Coastal Carolina transfer. He’s thrown for 1,286 yards with 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
LAST MEETING
Mercer beat ETSU 21-13 in the spring, a game that cost the Bucs a chance to make the FCS playoffs. Yahsyn McKee returned a fumble 63 yards for one Mercer touchdown and returned a kickoff 80 yards to set up another.
The Bucs held the Bears to 219 total yards.
“If you take away two plays they had about, I don't know, 60-something yards,” Sanders said. “They didn’t have a whole lot more than that for the rest of the game. But they found a way to beat us in the spring.”
LAST TIME OUT
While the Bucs were beating Western Carolina 56-35 on Saturday, Mercer was doing them a favor with a 10-6 win over Chattanooga, the only team to beat ETSU this season.
That result pushed Chattanooga out of the picture and set up the championship game.
SENIOR DAY
Saturday will be Senior Day. Ten seniors are listed on the ETSU roster and Sanders says he’ll have mixed emotions as he greets each one.
“You want to honor them and appreciate them, but we don’t want to get all emotional about it being their last game because we’ve got to go play,” he said. “Hopefully they’re mature enough to handle that the right way. Hopefully I’m mature enough to handle it the right way.”
FCS PLAYOFFS
The pairings for the FCS playoffs will be announced Sunday with a selection show on ESPNU beginning at 12:30 p.m.
ETSU is expected to be in the field even if Mercer wins Saturday’s game and gets the automatic bid.