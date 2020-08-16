College basketball
Bucs land three-star recruit Amaefule
East Tennessee State University men’s basketball coach Jason Shay and his staff announced Sunday that the Buccaneers landed three-star recruit Richard Amaefule.
Amaefule, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward from London, had offers from Power 5 schools LSU and TCU, along with interest from Kansas State, New Mexico, San Diego and Western Kentucky. He missed his senior season of high school basketball due to an ankle injury.
“Richard has been working really hard after suffering a significant injury this past year. He’s not your typical, strictly back to the basket big,” Shay said. “His size, mobility and shooting ability can make him a load at both ends of the floor. With his skill and maturity, Richard will have a very bright future ahead of him at ETSU.”
Amaefule played at Blue Ridge High School in St. George, Va., as a freshman, where he averaged 5.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games. From there, Amaefule moved to Texas and played at Bishop Lynch, before transferring to Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas.
Prior to his ankle injury, Amaefule was ranked the 18th-best power forward in the country and eighth-best overall recruit in Texas via 247Sports.com.