The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s game at Samford, originally set for Saturday night, has been canceled.
Positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Samford’s program made it impossible for the Bulldogs to play. It’s the second time ETSU and Samford have had a game called off this season. The two teams have yet to meet.
ETSU has dropped five of its last seven games since February began. After a 112-84 victory over The Citadel left the Bucs 6-1 in the SoCon, they were looking like the class of the league. Now they’re in fifth place at 8-6 and about to face a suddenly tough VMI team on Wednesday night in their next game.
VMI is the surprise of the league, just behind the Bucs at 7-6.
ETSU, 12-10 overall, will close the regular season Feb. 27 when UNC Greensboro comes to Freedom Hall.