GREENVILLE, S.C. — It was a tough ending for East Tennessee State University’s baseball season.
The Citadel scored three times in the top of the first inning and made it stand up for a 3-1 victory over the Buccaneers in the first game of the Southern Conference tournament at Fluor Field.
ETSU was eliminated, finishing with a record of 30-21.
ROUGH START
The Bulldogs (27-29) came out hot against Bucs’ starter Zach Kirby. Noah Mitchell singled with one out, and Travis Lott followed with an RBI double.
After a strikeout and a hit batter, Sawyer Reeves rapped an RBI single to make it 2-0. With runners on the corners, Reeves was caught between first and second on an attempted steal. He was tagged out, but not until Cole Simpson scored to make it 3-0.
THE PITCHING STORY
Kirby recovered from the tough start, and was basically flawless from that point through seven innings. He allowed only seven hits and three runs, walking one and striking out six.
Matt Bollenbacher was sturdy in relief, shutting The Citadel down to one hit with two strikeouts in two innings.
But the Bucs’ hitters didn’t have an answer for The Citadel’s Cameron Reeves, who entered with a record of 3-7 and an ERA of 4.16.
Reeves went the distance against the Bucs, allowing eight hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. He threw a whopping 139 pitches in the game. It was his highest total for any game this season with the previous mark being 125.
GETTING ON THE BOARD
The Bucs scored their lone run in the seventh inning with Ryan McCarthy leading off with a double. With one out, Ashton King brought him home with a sacrifice fly.
In the ninth inning ETSU got a pair of runners on base, but Bryce Hodge struck out swinging to end the threat.
The Bucs finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They left 11 men on base.
LEADERS
For the Bulldogs, Simpson and Reeves each finished with two hits.
On ETSU’s side of the ledger, no player had multiple hits.