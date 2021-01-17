The games are coming quicker than they ever have and East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay is learning to roll with the punches.
The Bucs are in the midst of a span where they are playing four games in eight days. Monday will be Game 2 of the stretch when VMI comes to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. game.
“It’s just one of those years where we’re not going to be able to take days off,” Shay said.
Monday night’s game is a makeup of a Jan. 6 contest that was postponed when ETSU had to shut down all activities because of COVD-19 protocol. The Bucs haven’t played at home since their Dec. 30 win over Western Carolina. This will be just the second game with a limited number of fans allowed at Freedom Hall.
“It’s always awesome to play at home,” Bucs forward Vonnie Patterson said. “It’s good to have our crowd in there, represent to our fans, just get that home feeling again. I’m ready to get it rocking.”
In Saturday’s 78-66 loss to Furman, ETSU played without Ledarrius Brewer, its leading scorer. His status for the VMI contest will be a game-time decision. Brewer is averaging 16.3 point per game.
LAST
TIME OUT
The loss at Furman was the Bucs’ first Southern Conference setback and dropped their overall record to 6-5 in Shay’s first season as head coach.
ETSU still had a chance to win in the final minutes, but ran out of gas. Furman finished the game on a 17-6 run as the Bucs committed three crucial turnovers and couldn’t get a stop.
“We were on the road in a place we haven’t played well at all,” Shay said. “Usually we’re down double-digits in the first half and have to fight and claw to keep the game within striking distance at the end. For 35 minutes, we had a chance to win the game. We were right there executing. We defended for the most part.”
SCOU
TING THE KEYDETS
VMI is coming off a 110-103 victory over The Citadel. That game was on the heels of an 82-80 loss to Wofford.
Against The Citadel, 6-foot-8 junior Jake Stephens got a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds. Greg Parham added 27 points and 13 rebounds and Sean Conway had 25 points.
The Keydets come into the game 7-6 overall, 2-2 in the SoCon. They’re 0-5 on the road.
Parham leads the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Stephens, a big man who shoots a lot of 3-pointers, averages 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.