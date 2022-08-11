For Blake Austin, the timing has been perfect.
The Johnson City native came to East Tennessee State not knowing what to expect, and now he’s an integral part of the offensive line on a team that is coming off a Southern Conference championship.
“It was perfect timing, honestly,” Austin says. “During my recruitment, it was always exciting to think about coming here and just seeing my name on the board in Johnson City, Tennessee, and all of that stuff. So it’s been fun to play for people that know me and have them come and watch me and support me throughout my college career and the success we’ve had. It’s just been fun to be a part of that.”
Austin started every game last season as the Bucs went 11-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The red-shirt sophomore is expected to be the starting left tackle this season.
When Austin decided to play at ETSU after his career at Science Hill High School, he didn’t envision the kind of success the Bucs would have. In fact, he didn’t envision anything at all.
“We’re not really thinking about what could be or what could happen,” Austin said. “We’re just training every day. Once we started getting that vision of what it really was and what it could be, we all picked it up and ran with it. It was a cool thing to experience.”
When the Bucs’ season begins with a Thursday night home game against Mars Hill on Sept. 1, Austin will be making his 17th consecutive start, dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Austin came in as a 320-pound freshman, but the coaching staff decided that was too big. He dropped down to 267. He’s settled in at 285 — he’s also grown an inch and a half to stand 6-foot-5 1/2 — and he feels as athletic as ever, which will come in handy in the new, fast-paced offense first-year offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer has installed.
“It’s getting back to letting us be athletes again,” Austin said. “It’s always fun to let a lineman run out in space and feel like he’s a speedy guy. So coming into this new offense, it’s definitely given us more freedom to use our athleticism in every position.”
Austin isn’t the only one enjoying the new offense. Tavon Matthews, a preseason All-American lineman, likes the pace as well.
“I like that we can go fast, get the defense on their heels,” Matthews said. “A lot of times we’ll snap the ball and the defense isn’t even set yet. We get a chance to get a get a couple pancakes early on.”
The Bucs’ offensive line will be missing a key cog in Tre’Mond Shorts, who transferred to LSU, where he has been working with the first team in preseason camp.
ETSU head coach George Quarles says can see the development of the line as they try to pick up the nuances of the new offense.
“I think they’ve been really good,” Quarles said. “They’re doing so a couple of new things for them that they weren’t doing last year. They’ve picked it up really well. Coach (Dru) Duke does a great job of teaching and they’ve been really good learning it. It’s just getting that chemistry, the timing, so everybody is on the same page.”
The Bucs will be in action Saturday with their first intrasquad scrimmage. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium and is open to the public.