Silas Adheke has been part of two championship teams, so he knows what it takes to win.
His East Tennessee State teammates might rely on that experience when they play in the South- ern Conference men’s basketball tournament.
Adheke played for Northern Kentucky when the Norse won the last two Horizon League titles. Now the 6-foot-8, 245-pound graduate student is the man in the middle for the Bucs as they prepare for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal matchup with Chattanooga in Asheville, North Carolina.
“This is for a championship and this is where history is going to be written,” Adheke said. “We are aware of that. It’s March and there’s madness going on and the score is 0-0 right now. If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you go home.”
The fifth-seeded Bucs haven’t seen their “A” game in a couple of weeks, but they’re still hoping to stick around a little bit. Chattanooga was the only team that swept them during the regular season and both of those games came down to the last shot.
“We just have to play every single possession, one play at a time, and not think far to the end of the game or maybe to the mistakes we’ve made in previous games or anything like that,” Adheke said. “We just have to be in the moment, and if we can stay in the moment, we’ll be fine.”
Adheke was a reserve as Northern Kentucky beat Wright State for the 2019 Horizon League title and CIU for the championship last season. Like teammate Vonnie Patterson, who was on ETSU’s team last year as well, Adheke knows what it’s like to win three games in March.
“Everything is cranked up to another level,” said Adheke, who averages 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds a game while shooting a team-leading 54% from the field. “The energy, the intensity, the passion … everything we’ve been working for all summer long and during the pandemic, was leading up to this point.”
The Bucs have struggled coming into the tournament, infamously losing six of their last eight regular-season games. They’re the defending champions and Adhere says the tournament comes with a newfound optimism.
“Coach keeps saying during practice since Monday, it’s 0-0 now,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. You’re guaranteed one more game, and you win three and you go to the big dance. That’s what we’re focused on.”