East Tennessee State’s basketball team will play at Georgia next season.
The Bucs and Bulldogs will meet Dec. 22 in Athens, Georgia.
It will be the second game against a Southeastern Conference team for the Bucs. They’re scheduled to play Tennessee in Knoxville n Nov. 14.
ETSU last played Georgia in 2012 and lost an ugly game, 54-38. The Bucs beat the Bulldogs 76-58 in the 2007 Rainbow Classic in Hawaii. That game came just days after ETSU had lost at Syracuse, 125-75.
Desmond Oliver, ETSU’s new head coach, hinted that games against Tennessee and Georgia could be on the horizon and now they have both materialized. Oliver has taken over a Bucs team that went 13-12 in Jason Shay’s only season as head coach. ETSU lost seven of its last 10 games after challenging for first place in the Southern Conference for much of the season.
Georgia, coached by Tom Crean, is coming off a 14-12 season. The Bulldogs were 7-11 in the SEC.