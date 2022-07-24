CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday.
The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.
Isaac Banks added 15 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Riley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michigan State alum Nick Ward had 10 points.
Bo Hodges added nine points and five rebounds in his first game with the Bucketneers. He also added the game-winning bucket to carry them into Tuesday’s second round, where they will face War Ready, a group of Auburn alums who beat a team of former Wofford players 70-67 on Sunday. Tuesday’s game is set for 6 p.m.
War Ready was the team the Bucketneers beat in the first round last year.
On Sunday, the Bucketneers shot 47 percent from the field. knocked down 12 three-pointers and out-rebounded their opponent 40-27.
“I’m proud of these guys for continuing to take the punch that Fully Loaded gave us in the first half,” said coach Joe Hugley, who was part of ETSU’s historic 30-4 team in 2019-20. “We knew they were going to come out hungry and we stayed the course. These guys are so connected and close. They have so much confidence in each other and it shows. We are looking forward to the next round and keeping this thing going.”
In a game that was closely contested early on, the Bucketneers trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down 43-42.
A big third quarter left the ex-Bucs up 70-59 heading into the fourth.
Despite leading by double figures early in the fourth quarter, the Bucketneers’ lead shrunk to 74-73 when the Elam Ending came into play. The first team to 82 points would win.
The Bucketneers clamped down defensively and held Fully Loaded scoreless for the remainder of the contest as the former Bucs scored the final nine points to secure the 10-point win.
Bradford and Hodges provided the scoring during the Elam Ending, as Bradford got things started with a 3-pointer and grabbed an offensive rebound for a layup to go up 79-73. Hodges then put things on ice with back-to-back layups, including a driving acrobatic shot to seal it.
