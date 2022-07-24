CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday.

The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.

