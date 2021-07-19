In 2018 Desonta Bradford was the player of the year in the Southern Conference. On Monday he was the player of the day in The Basketball Tournament.
Bradford scored 30 points as a group of East Tennessee State alumni earned another blowout victory in TBT, beating Armored Athlete 79-60 in the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.
Bradford led the Bucketneers, as they are called, making 9 of 14 shots, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws.
Suddenly, the former ETSU players are being asked how far they think they can go in the tournament featuring a $1 million prize to the winning team.
“As far as we want, to be honest,” Bradford said. “Of course there are a lot of great teams in the tournament, but if we buy in with each other — it’s a cliche — but the sky’s the limit.”
Tray Boyd came off the bench to add 17 points, making 3 out of 4 from 3-point range. He’s shooting 80% on 3-pointers in the tournament.
Justin Tuoyo of Chattanooga added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bucketneers. He also made three 3-pointers and has established himself as an outside presence as well as a force in the paint.
The ETSU team is seeded 12th in the regional and has beaten the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds so far.
Armored Athlete was one of the most experienced teams in the tournament with players from UCLA, Arkansas, Memphis, Clemson, Texas Tech and Baylor. The Bucketneers came in as the underdogs, a role that suited them just fine.
“We went to a mid-major,” said Bradford, whose career high at ETSU was 31 points. “We’re kind of used it. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball.”
His teammate A.J. Merriweather, who recently retired from the Harlem Globetrotters, concurred.
“We’ve always been underdogs,” he said. “We don’t care about seeding. At the end of the day basketball is basketball. Business is business.”
Armored Athlete had won its opening game by 26 points and jumped out to an early 26-14 lead against the Bucketneers before the former Bucs went on an 18-0 run to grab a lead they never relinquished. The Bucketneers closed the second quarter on a 27-4 run, allowing just four free throws in that stretch.
The game ended when Courtney Pigram connected from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
The tournament uses what is known as the Elam Ending, where every game ends on a made basket or free throw. The game clock is turned off at the first whistle with up to four minutes remaining. The teams then play to a target score, with the shot clock still enforced. The target score is eight points more than the leading team’s point total at the time.
Malcom Miller, a former Holy Cross player, led Armored Athlete with 17 points.
The Bucketneers get a chance at another upset Wednesday when they play top-seeded Sideline Cancer. The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Dayton on July 31.
The semifinals are set for Aug. 1 with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 3.
“We are a team full of dogs with a chip on our shoulder,” said head coach Joe Hugley. “We got punched in the mouth early, we took it and responded in the right way. I’m really excited for these guys. They deserve it. Now it’s time to enjoy this today and win these next two days in preparation.”