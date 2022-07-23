A year after making quite a splash in their first appearance in The Basketball Tournament, the Bucketneers are set for their second go-around in the million-dollar, winner-take-all event.

The team, comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State players, opens play Sunday in the West Virginia Regional. The Bucketneers will take on a team called Fully Loaded. Tip-off time is noon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

