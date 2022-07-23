A year after making quite a splash in their first appearance in The Basketball Tournament, the Bucketneers are set for their second go-around in the million-dollar, winner-take-all event.
The team, comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State players, opens play Sunday in the West Virginia Regional. The Bucketneers will take on a team called Fully Loaded. Tip-off time is noon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The game will be televised on ESPN3.
The winner of Sunday’s game will play again on Tuesday against the winner of another first-round game between WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni) and War Ready (Auburn alumni).
The former ETSU players on the roster are Courtney Pigram, Jalen Riley, Isaac Banks, Desonta Bradford, T.J. Cromer, Tevin Glass and Bo Hodges. They’ll be joined by three non-ETSU players, most notably Jordan Bowen, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Tennessee. He’ll be the first former Vol to play on the team.
Power forward Nick Ward, a former All-Big Ten player for Michigan State, is also on the roster. The 6-foot-9 lefty played in TBT last year and led a team of Big Ten alum in scoring in one game.
Point guard Dele Ojo from Pfeiffer rounds out the squad.
The team is again being coached by former ETSU player Joe Hugley, who now works for former Bucs coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest. He is being assisted by his former ETSU teammate Patrick Good, L.D. Williams and Cedric Mondji.
The Bucketneers made the final 16 of the tournament last year after big wins over a team of Auburn alumni and Armored Athlete. They fell a game shy of the quarterfinals with a heart-breaking loss to Sideline Cancer.
This year, the former ETSU players are seeded second in the regional. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to Dayton, Ohio, for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game. The winning team splits the $1 million prize.
TBT games all end on a winning shot thanks to what organizers call the Elam Ending. After the first whistle inside the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter, the clock is turned off and a target score is established. The goal is eight points more than the leading team has at the time.
The first team to that target number wins.
That’s how the Bucketneers were eliminated last year. Needing just one point to reach the target and win their third straight game, Bradford missed on a drive and the tip-in by Justin Tuoyo bounced off the rim. Seconds later, a deep 3-pointer connected and sent the ETSU players home.
The West Virginia Regional final is set for Wednesday. The quarterfinals in Dayton are July 28-29. The semifinals are July 30 with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 2.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.