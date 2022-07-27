CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The million-dollar dream ended for a group of former East Tennessee State basketball players Wednesday night.
Best Virginia knocked the Bucketneers out of The Basketball Tournament with a 63-62 victory after the ETSU alumni put together a rousing comeback when they looked dead in the water.
Kevin Jones, who is in the West Virginia Hall of Fame, scored in the lane for the winning basket after the Bucketneers had scored seven in a row to give themselves a chance to win.
The teams were 55-55 — the fourth tie of the game — inside the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter when Best Virginia, West Virginia alumni, called timeout. Under the rules of the tournament, the Elam Ending was in effect. A target score is determined by adding eight points to the leading team’s score. The first team to get to 63 would be the winner.
In the timeless portion, the Bucketneers quickly turned the ball over twice and missed their first three shots. Meanwhile, Best Virginia scored the first six points to move within a basket of winning. Best Virginia then missed four shots that would have won the game while the Bucketneers rallied.
Two free throws by T.J. Cromer and a deep 3-pointer by Desonta Bradford left the Bucketneers three points away from the win.
Bradford, who had six 3-pointers and 22 points, then launched another deep, contested 3-pointer that would have won the game. It missed badly and Isaac Banks put in the rebound to give the Bucketneers a 62-61 lead.
The next basket would win the game and that’s when Jones scored, starting a wild celebration and sending the Bucketneers home in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.
Best Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio. The winning team splits the winner-take-all prize of $1 million.
The Bucketneers were playing without Jalen Riley, who had played a key role in the first two games. No reason for his absence was revealed.
Cromer finished with 16 points for the Bucketneers. Banks had 11. Best Virginia was led by Jones and Jamel Morris with 10 points each.
