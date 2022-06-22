East Tennessee State will again be represented in The Basketball Tournament this summer.
The Bucketneers, a team made up mostly of former ETSU players, are in the field for the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, which begins July 24.
Last year, the team made it to the Sweet 16 before losing in heart-breaking fashion on a 3-pointer after missing what would have a game-winning shot.
This year’s team features some of the top players on recent ETSU teams, including Courtney Pigram (2005-09), Jalen Riley (2013-15), Isaac Banks (2013-17), Desonta Bradford (2014-18), T.J. Cromer (2015-17), Tevin Glass (2016-17) and Bo Hodges (2017-20).
In addition, Cornelius Hudson of Wake Forest, Nick Ward of Michigan State and Dele Ojo of Pfeiffer will join the squad.
Former ETSU player Dillon Reppart will serve as the team’s general manager again while Joe Hugley returns as the head coach. Hugley, a former Buc who works for Steve Forbes at Wake Forest, will be assisted by former ETSU star Patrick Good and Wake Forest’s L.D. Williams.
The Bucketneers are the second-seeded team in the West Virginia Regional and will open against seventh-seeded Fully Loaded on July 24 at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The winner will face the winner of a game between No. 3 WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni) and No. 6 seed War Ready (Auburn alumni).
The regional champions advance to the quarterfinals, July 28-29, in Dayton, Ohio. The championship game is set for Aug. 2 in Dayton.
The winning team splits the $1 million prize. Overseas Elite is the defending champion.