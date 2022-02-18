Ashton King and Tommy Barth combined for five hits, five RBIs and four runs on Friday, playing vital roles in East Tennessee State’s 12-7 baseball win over Northern Kentucky at Thomas Stadium.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Batting at the top of the order, King finished 3 for 4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs — the first coming on a sacrifice fly.
Working from the bottom of the lineup, Barth turned in a 2-for-3, 2-run performance that included a walk. He belted a three-run triple as the Bucs bolted to a 7-0 first-inning advantage.
Skyler Cannady drove in three runs for ETSU. He lofted a sacrifice fly to follow up a first-inning triple by King, and his two-run single in the third made it a 10-1 contest.
Northern Kentucky narrowed the gap with a four-run fourth, but King and Bryce Hodge delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth.
The Norse closed the scoring with a run in the eighth and ninth innings.
Hodge accounted for two of ETSU’s 10 hits while Jackson Green and Ryan McCarthy each contributed a couple of runs.
NKU accumulated 13 hits, getting three apiece from Brennan Gick and Treyvin Moss. Gick homered, doubled and had three RBIs while Moss banged out a pair of two-baggers.
Adding two hits for the Norse was Brandon Tucker. Manny Vorhees doubled and scored twice.
The second of five ETSU pitchers, Zach Kirby took over in the fourth and hurled four shutout innings for the victory. He allowed four hits and put up six strikeouts against no walks.
The Bucs and Norse continue their three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.