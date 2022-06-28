The best footbrake racers in the country will be at Bristol Dragway June 30-July 3.
BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI is celebrating 16 years racing down the Thunder Valley drag strip. The event features $15,000-to-win races on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and attracts racers all over the United States — even from the West Coast.
In addition, there are $3,000-to-win Gamblers’ races on Thursday and Friday.
Footbrake racing is drag racing at its purest form. It means a driver can’t use any electronic equipment to achieve a perfect start.
Event promoter Jared Pennington refers to it as grassroots, back-to-the-basics style of racing. The emphasis is on a driver’s hand-eye coordination for a good reaction time and to his match dial-in time.
Pennington explained how he and Steve Stites, another footbrake racer, came up with the concept.
“We were going to an event in 2006 and were at lunch when we started talking about all the things we wish would change,” Pennington recalled. “We talked about having our own races with just us footbrake guys. We chatted a while and he suggested we put this together. I spit out my appetizer, but he was like, 'I believe we can do it.' Next thing you know in 2007, we were here.”
Here means Bristol Dragway, where the BTE events have grown into the largest events of their kind in North America.
Last season, the World Footbrake Challenge attracted a huge field of entries for the main event. Alabama racer Adam Davis raced his gold Chevrolet Nova to the Saturday win and big check. He cruised to the win with a .022 reaction time in the final-round as his opponent Ernie Humes fouled at the start.
Dave Harvey Jr. won the Sunday main event. The New Jersey racer defeated his son, David Harvey III, in the semifinal round. Harvey Jr. won the final when his championship-round opponent, Matt Sayers, red-lighted by just .002 second.
Harvey followed it up by winning the $110,000 prize at the highest paying footbrake race in history, the BTE Labor Day $250K at Bristol in September. With the promoters being from Mississippi, the question is why host their events at Bristol Dragway?
“Bristol is the perfect facility. It’s so picturesque and holds a large crowd,” Pennington said. “We raced there quite a bit in the old B&M Series. We both loved the place. It’s located centrally to the crowd we want to attract and the people at the facility are always helpful. It’s the kind of place we want our customers to visit.”