ELIZABETHTON — Isaac Bryant owned the weekend at the Johnson City Omnium after Tanner Ward owned the day.
Bryant finished 16th in Sunday’s Fat Tire Criterium in downtown Elizabethton to tie Alexander Tenelshof 40-40 in the overall three-race standings for the Pro 1/2 category. Bryant, a 20-year-old Milligan student from Minnesota, won the omnium with a tiebreaker by virtue of his win in Saturday’s Roan Groan and finishing ahead of Tenelshof in the Ballad Health Time Trails.
Virginia cyclist Ben Wright was third with 30 points.
While Bryant didn’t have a desired finish on the crit course, it was enough to get the job done. He had the advantage of familiarity as it was the same course where his Milligan team hosts their collegiate races.
“I was shocked. I didn’t have the best day today, but I won the road race and finished well in the TT to get the tiebreaker,” Bryant said. “I race this course with Milligan so I know this course. It was much faster than the course we race in Johnson City which has a bunch of turns. It was really close, but I will take it.”
Ward, the 2018 Omnium champion, saw his chances for an overall title evaporate just 20 miles into the Roan Groan after suffering a flat tire. The 27-year-old Arkansas rider was determined to make the most of his weekend and won Saturday evening’s time trials in Unicoi County and then raced out to a lead as much as 23 seconds over the pack to win Sunday’s crit.
He finished well ahead of runner-up Tenelshof, another Minnesota rider, and third-place Caleb Langley from Indiana.
“I was unlucky in the road race so I was out of the omnium,” Ward said. “I had fresh legs for the time trails and the crit and I wanted to go as hard as possible. I was trying to force a break and it happened. I’m not a sprinter and this was a short course, only a half-mile, and I knew some of the guys had teammates who could help them, so I didn’t want them to come back to me.”
WOMEN’S RACE
Debbie Milne, a 50-year-old from Greenville, S.C., swept Sunday’s criterium and the overall omnium title. She also posted runner-up finishes in the Roan Groan and time trials on Saturday on her way to a third JC Omnium title after back-to-back wins in 2014-15.
Milne, who had drafting help from her daughter Caitlin, beat Cookeville’s Alyssa Harris to the finish line to win Sunday’s criterium. Manuel Escobar, a Milligan rider living in Erwin, finished fourth in the race, two spots ahead of former champion Stephanie Nave.
“It was just one attack after another until we were able to breakaway in a pack,” Milne said. “My daughter helped me. She led the last two laps and kept the pace fast and then I moved by her for the win. I love crit races, but the omnium win is special because everything you do in each race, you have to consider who has how many points and makes it a thinking part of the race. That makes it fun.”
Natalia Franco, winner of Saturday’s Roan Groan, finished seventh in the criterium and second in the overall standings 69-55, one point ahead of Harris. The 25-year-old native of Colombia now living in Knoxville lamented the fact she wasn’t part of a larger team.
“It was good, but it’s hard when you don’t have a team to race in the criterium,” Franco said. “It felt like all the big teams were against me. They kept attacking me until I couldn’t follow anymore. There’s so much teamwork, but I did what I could and gave it all to the end.”
WEEKEND SWEEP
Noah Naseri from Limestone, representing the Tri-Cities Road Club, scored the Cat 5 weekend sweep. He won Saturday’s Roan Groan and Unicoi County Time Trials and then sprinted to the finish to beat Memphis-area rider Charles McDaniel in Sunday’s criterium.
His perfect score of 75 placed him 24 points ahead of McDaniel. Coleman Churitch finished fourth overall.
Marjie Bemis, a Milligan rider currently living in Erwin, won Sunday’s Women’s 3/4/5 crit.
FAST TEENAGERS
Maryland teenagers Jonah Killy and Asher Tilghman finished 1-2 in the Cat 3 overall standings. Ethan Sanchez, an 18-year-old from California, was the Cat 4 champion. CJ Burford led a group of four Winston-Salem riders in Sunday’s Junior criterium race.