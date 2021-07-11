BLOUNTVILLE — Mike Brown still knows the fast way around Muddy Creek Raceway.
The 49-year-old racing legend returned home Sunday to win four classes, including the featured 450 and 250 Pro races, at the 37th annual Tennessee State Motocross Championship at Muddy Creek Raceway. Brown, a former AMA national champion and X-Games gold medalist, grew up in Johnson City and lives in Bristol, Virginia, when he’s not training in Florida or California.
After winning the first 450 moto Sunday, Brown trailed for most of the second race. He was fourth after the holeshot, but quickly rode to second place on his No. 3 Rockstar Husqvarna bike.
He passed Judson Wisdom on the No. 49 Yamaha with two laps to go. Once out front, Brown stretched the lead to two seconds.
“It’s always nice to come back home and race, especially at Muddy Creek where I grew up racing,” Brown said. “You see how it’s changed over the years, but it’s still great racing here. Winning never gets old, especially at my age racing against these young kids.”
Virginia rider Jacob Glenn finished third in the moto and second overall. Johnson City’s Adam Britt overcame a slow start to finish fourth in the second moto on a Honda. Amazingly, Britt scored the finish despite not practicing or being on the bike before. North Carolina rider Michael Mitchell rounded out the top five.
Brown also swept motos in the 250 Pro, 20+ and 35+ classes. While Brown made it look easy winning eight motos, he said the competition gets tougher all the time. Brown, who helps train national champions Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne, proved he’s still the man to beat at his home track.
“I train and ride a lot, but I enjoy racing,” Brown said. “When the helmet goes on, it’s race time. I still love it as much as I ever did before. That’s the main thing, having fun and enjoying it.”
250 PRO
Capturing the second moto in the 250 Pro class, Brown set the pace out front on a No. 49 Husqvarna, while Britt made the race exciting.
Borrowing his sister Lindsay’s No. 3 Honda, Britt found himself in 10th place after an early fall. He quickly recovered and charged all the way to second over the next two laps. He closed on the leader before Brown pulled away over the final couple of laps.
“There was a little rough ride. The track was a little different today with some deep ruts where you couldn’t lean over real good,” Britt said. “That second race, you go back like that and your adrenaline gets going. You give it everything you’ve got.”
North Carolina rider Austin Johnson finished third in the moto and second overall.
WOMEN’S RACE
Shelby Rolen passed Alicia Goggel with three laps to go to win the second moto in the Women’s race. It gave Rolen a Sunday sweep, with Goggel the runner-up and Lindsay Britt, a Boones Creek resident, third in both motos.
MORE LOCAL STANDOUTS
Kevin Walker, the 51-year-old from Kingsport nicknamed ‘The Iron Man,’ won six motos, sweeping the 40+, 45+ and 50+ races on his Suzuki. Johnson City’s Brandon Belcher, riding a Kawasaki, finished second in both the 25+ and 30+ trophy races and third to Brown in the 35+ race.
Carson Eads, from Kingsport, making the switch to Yamaha, finished second in the Schoolboy race and third in the 250B race. Logan Boomershine made a late-race pass to beat Riley Wallace and win in ATV Amateur.
Jonesborough’s Noah Roy was runner-up in the 85cc D race, while Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, was runner-up in the Super Mini class.