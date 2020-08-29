Sullivan East has reasons for optimism with a number of players who fit the “Stars of Tomorrow” mold.
Included in the mix is junior wide receiver Hunter Brown and senior tight end Clayton Ivester. Head coach J.C. Simmons said Brown brings a level of savvy play and understanding to the football field. He is a big-play threat, and also one of East’s key defenders from his free safety position.
Meanwhile, Ivester cleans house when it comes to putting pads against pads. Simmons said he is one of the team’s best blockers, and should produce big things in 2020.
Also in the top-players picture is senior running back Thor Poe. He is a sturdy runner who can do damage in the middle of the field.
Along the offensive line, things are looking bright with seniors Owen Laprade at right tackle, Dylan Lopez at center, and junior Nicholas Sakellar at left tackle.
On the defensive side of the ball, East will look for good things from senior Chet Bryant at defensive end. He is bigger and stronger this year after spending time at linebacker last season.
Mason Arrington is a senior linebacker who has a knack for finding the football.