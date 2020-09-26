BRISTOL — Josh Brock survived the carnage to win Saturday night’s Pro Late Model feature in the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Brock, a Corbin, Kentucky, driver, took the lead on the outside of Charlie Keeven with two laps to go after Keeven was bumped from behind by Cole Williams.
Pulling ahead and with the left front tire smoking on his No. 17 Chevrolet, Brock held off the hard chargers behind him. Only six of the 16 cars that started the race made it to the finish.
“I knew it was going to be a wild finish with Cole Williams and Keeven,” Brock said. “I was going to hold it wide open and hope for the best. I banged off the wall and the tire was smoking, filling up the cabin. The rest of the time, I was just blocking, doing whatever I had to do to win. We didn’t have the best car. This was the perfect example to never give up.”
Keeven held on to second place while Williams was third, exacting revenge for contact between the two just laps earlier.
It worked out perfectly for Brock, who has attended many NASCAR races at Bristol as a fan. He talked about what it meant to win at his favorite race track.
“I’ve been wanting this for a long time. I’ve been going to Bristol since I was a kid, watching NASCAR races,” Brock said. “In 2017, when they started the U.S. Nationals, I did everything I could just to make a lap. I’m so honored to win a race here.”
Dakota Stroup and Mandy Chick finished fourth and fifth in a pair of Fords.
Keeven had grabbed the lead from Mason Keller, who took over the top spot by getting into the back of leader Travis Braden’s car and sending him into the inside wall.
Keller suffered a similar fate, slamming the inside wall hard after contact from Stroup. Keller showed his displeasure under the caution period by getting out of his car and hitting Stroup’s car with a water bottle.
Overall, the race featured six lead changes and eight cautions.
Not even one lap was completed when the first accident took place. Outside pole sitter Cayden Lapcevich missed a shift coming to the green flag, causing a multi-car crash that destroyed the front end of William Skaggs’ machine.
The race winner wasn’t surprised the attrition was so high. He said it’s the nature of racing a Pro Late Model car of Bristol.
“It’s not that it’s all intentional. It’s just wide-open going into corner entries and people trying to make moves to win,” Brock said. “That last lap, there was smoke everywhere. I was concerned about the tire smoke, but I was already committed then. You’re at Bristol. You have to take a chance. It’s Bristol, baby!”
STREET STOCKS
Brett Hudson, another Kentucky racer who attended Bristol races growing up, found his way to victory lane in the Van Hoy Oil 50 for the Street Stock division.
Hudson, driving the No, 00 Chevrolet, passed David Bayens for the lead and then held off fellow Kentucky racer Chuck Barnes Sr. for the victory. Barnes, also in a Chevy, pulled away from early leader Jason Atkinson, who finished third.
“To win here means everything. I even named my first daughter Bristol,” Hudson said. “I was coming here when I was young watching (Dale) Earnhardt, (Jeff) Gordon and I loved it then. I’ve raced here a couple of times, had a big lead the first time with five laps to go and the caution came out and changed everything. It feels great to close out the deal.”
Jamie Whitt from Wise, Va., ran a solid race, finishing 14th in his Chevrolet after surviving the 50 laps.
THE DIRT ON BRISTOL
Bristol Motor Speedway officials declined comment on recent reports that NASCAR could run a dirt track race for the Cup Series on the high-banked short track.
The concrete racing surface was covered in dirt in 2000 and 2001 when BMS hosted sprint car and late model races.
Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal tweeted that Speedway Motorsports had talked to stakeholders about the possibility of converting the track to dirt for an upcoming race. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith also broached the subject on a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.