DANDRIDGE — It was a Pick 7 that changed the game.
Baylor Brock, No. 7 for Science Hill, stepped in front of a short pass a little over a minute before halftime and raced into the end zone for a pick six to give his team an eight-point lead. Eventually the Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A contest 35-12 on Friday night.
Science Hill improved to 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall. Jefferson County slipped to 0-2, 0-5.
BIG PLAY
Science Hill led 7-6 with the game nearing halftime. Jeff County was in Science Hill territory, but a quick pass turned disastrous for the Patriots. Brock read the play perfectly, picking it off in stride and racing 58 yards for the touchdown.
It was a personnel pick, Brock explained.
“They ran it in the first quarter and they had a specific receiver who ran the crossing route,” Brock said. “They took out their normal H-back and put in the good receiver. So I knew it was coming, and soon as I saw him break I just came up on it and took it to the house.”
There was no catching Brock once he had the ball with a running start.
“Everybody on the team knows I can run. I just get tunnel vision and run the ball.”
Even with the big play, it wasn’t a good first half for the Hilltoppers.
“We were coming off a big win over Greeneville and I think we kind of underestimated them a little bit,” Brock said.
After the interception, the Patriots got a 56-yard kick return from Ayden Houston to set up a quick drive that was capped by Stephen McReynolds' 11-yard scoring strike to Colin Young. That cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 14-12 at the break.
“Coming off a big win it was real hard to respond emotionally,” said Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter. “We came in here flat and they hit us in the mouth a little bit. The good thing about it is our guys responded.”
TURNING ON THE JETS
Science Hill exploded in the third quarter.
Jaxon Diamond hit A.J. Martin for scoring strikes of 12 and 30 yards with a 4-yard score on an option keeper in between.
“We finally got in gear and hit some passes,” Carter said.
It was another impressive evening for Diamond. He completed 14 of 27 throws for 248 yards and three scores.
Cole Torbett caught four balls for 94 yards. Martin had three catches for 55 yards. Andrew Kanady caught two passes for 25 yards and completed a 47-yard pass.
Science Hill didn’t get much done on the ground. Caleb Mazoff was injured heading into the game and wound up carrying only one time. As a team, Science Hill had 26 carries for 58 yards.
GETTING STARTED
Amare Redd got the Hilltoppers in front when he caught a quick slant in the first quarter and outran the defense for a 7-0 advantage.
Jefferson County responded with an unusual score. A short pass into the flat to Kade Parker came with a bonus. Parker broke a tackle a raced into the end zone for a 78-yard score to make it 7-6.
Houston finished with 98 yards on 25 carries.