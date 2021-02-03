Living up to its first name, the David Crockett basketball team slayed the giant Wednesday night.
After losing by 42 points to Science Hill earlier this season, the Pioneers defeated the Big Seven Conference-leading Hilltoppers 66-60 on their home floor.
It could hardly be called an upset at the new Topper Palace. Crockett was out front most of the way with Mason Britton’s big night of 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists leading the way.
The Pioneers, who improved to 12-9 overall and 7-3 in league play, were red hot from the field. They hit 7 for 9 from 3-point range and went 21 for 21 at the free-throw line.
“We just beat an undefeated team in the conference, a great basketball team,” David Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Our guys came out and played the best they’ve played all season. They were locked in on this team the last three games and really wanted this game.
“They fought from beginning to end and didn’t want to lose.”
Britton added, “It’s incredible. We’ve lost some close games to them, we’ve lost some blowouts. We’ve been playing good basketball the last two games. We started out the season good, then hit a little slump. Tonight, I’m so happy for our team and our whole program.”
Science Hill (23-3, 10-1) trailed 22-14 at the end of the first quarter and 36-30 at the half. The Hilltoppers were able to cut the lead to one possession a couple of times in the second half, but each time the Pioneers answered.
Keynan Cutlip led Science Hill with 19 points, followed by Caleb McBride with 14. The Hilltoppers’ coach Ken Cutlip was aggravated with Amare Redd being out of the game early due to foul trouble and not getting calls on the other end.
Usually one of Science Hill’s leading scorers, Redd went 0-for-6 from the field and finished with two points.
“Crockett shot the lights out and I don’t want to take anything away from them,” Coach Cutlip said. “They shoot 61 percent from the floor and 78 percent behind the 3-point line. Amare doesn’t go 0-for-6 from the field if he’s not getting fouled. We didn’t get any (calls). That’s one of the best players in the league and all year, the kid has had to battle through that. I feel for that kid.”
Crockett got good production from Ayden Begley with 16 points and Clint Pierce with 14. Connell wasn’t shocked by the good performance, seeing his team fired up for the matchup.
“They battled and did all the right things,” Connell said. “Our guys preached all week how they wanted to win this game. It’s great going into tournament time because we might see them again.”
Both teams have big rivalry games on Friday night. Science Hill hosts Dobyns-Bennett with the league title on the line. David Crockett travels to Daniel Boone.