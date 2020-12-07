Mason Britton liked the ball in his hands with the game on the line.
The David Crockett senior sank a pair of game-clinching free throws with 3.2 seconds left as the Pioneers defeated Unicoi County 64-60 on Monday night.
It capped off a 21-point, 12-rebound, four-steal performance for Britton.
“I knew if I made two of them, it was the end of the game,” Britton said. “They say big players make big plays and I tried to do that for my team. I like being in the situations which show your character even when you don’t come out on top.”
The Pioneers (4-1) did come out on top as Unicoi County’s struggles at the free-throw line continued. With the game tied at 60, the Blue Devils had possession and drew a foul with 11 seconds left. After missing a pair of free throws, they fouled Crockett’s Ayden Begley, who hit a pair to put the Pioneers in front.
Begley ended with 12 points and nine rebounds. Other leaders included Clint Pierce with 14 points and Isaiah Lang with nine points.
Crockett coach Cody Connell was glad to have Begley and Britton at the free-throw line with the game in the balance
“We wanted Mason and Ayden to have the basketball,” Connell said. “We did a great job getting the ball to those two guys and letting them make plays when they had to.”
Unicoi County (5-4) led 17-10 early in the second quarter before Crockett finished the half on a 16-3 run to take a 26-20 lead into the break. Britton had 10 points in the run.
The Pioneers pushed the lead to 11 points in the third quarter only to see the Blue Devils rally to tie the game at 43-apiece. It was nip and tuck throughout the fourth quarter before Crockett pulled it out at the end.
It offset a 22-point performance for Unicoi County post player Lucas Slagle. His dominance inside forced Crockett to play much of the game in a 2-3 zone.
However, the Blue Devils were able to keep them from completely packing the defense in as Robbie O’Dell hit four shots behind the 3-point line for 12 points and Tyler Clouse hit three treys for nine points. Grant Hensley added eight points to the Unicoi cause.
But, it was the struggles at the line that had Unicoi County coach John Good perplexed. It was Good’s first game as an opposing coach against the Pioneers since he served as Crockett’s coach.
“That’s our Achilles heel. We can’t hit free throws and we turn it over in bunches, it seems like,” Good said. “We had a two-point lead, missed an open three. We came down and got a stop, then turn it over and they get it back. We can’t get over ourselves at times. It’s the same time, a turnover or missed free throw at crunch time.”