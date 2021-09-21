After arguably the greatest race weekend ever on the Bristol concrete, racing will shift to the dirt at Bulls Gap and asphalt at Coeburn and Bristol Dragway this weekend.
Social media, NASCAR radio and television shows have been buzzing about the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Food City 300 and UNOH 200 races at Bristol Motor Speedway. A trio of dramatic finishes and post-race drama, particularly fans weighing in about the Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick argument, has made the Bristol race weekend the hottest topic in months.
Veteran journalist Jeff Gluck conducts an online poll every week with the simple question, “Was it a good race?” The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race jumped to the top of the list with over 23,000 fans voting and a record 95.7 percent saying yes.
Bristol Motor Speedway has the three top races since Gluck began the poll in 2016. The previous best was the 2020 Food City 500 at 94.9 percent and the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at 94.8 percent. The 2019 Night Race is sixth at 94.1 percent, giving Bristol four of the top six races.
“We are so thankful to the thousands of fans who voted for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Jeff Gluck’s popular ‘Was it a Good Race’ fan poll,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We are so proud to see Bristol races in the top three positions in that poll. We have been very blessed here to have many thrilling races throughout the decades and Saturday night’s race was one for the ages and will certainly always be remembered as one of the greats here at The Last Great Colosseum.”
The poll takes into account only Cup Series races. The best race of the weekend — at least the best finish — was the Food City 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series when you had winner A.J. Allmendinger and second-place Austin Cindric sliding and crashing across the finish line.
If it was included, Bristol could very well have the top four spots in the poll.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The 700-horsepower United Sprint Car Series winged sprint cars invade Volunteer Speedway with the “North vs. South Shootout” on Friday and Saturday.
These machines are expected to turn laps at approximately 130 miles per hour around the 4/10-mile dirt track. The Sportsman Late Models, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes are also in action on Friday night.
Saturday’s program includes the Crate Late Models, Iron-Man Open Wheel Modifieds and the Front Wheel Drives again.
Gates open at 4 p.m. both days with racing scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Weekly racing returns to the 3/8-mile asphalt oval with the Limited Late Models as the featured class. The Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street and Pure 4 classes are also slated to be in action. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.
DRAG RACING
This is the final weekend of the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway. There is a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday night with racing on tap for both Saturday and Sunday.
Cherokee Race Park also has a test-and-tune Friday with a big bracket race Saturday offering $2,000 to the Box winner and $1,000 to the No Box winner. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials starting at noon.
