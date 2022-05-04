Mike Helton was given stock car racing’s ultimate honor Wednesday when he was selected as the Landmark Award winner at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announcement.
The Landmark Award is given for outstanding contributions to NASCAR. Helton has served in many roles, including at the highest level of the sport.
The Bristol native named NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer in 1999 and a year later, he became the first person outside the France family to serve as NASCAR President. He served in the role until 2015 when he was named NASCAR’s Vice Chairman. He remains in the sport in an advisory role.
“It’s overwhelming. You have the NMPA Hall of Fame in Darlington, the International Hall of Fame in Talladega and other state sports and motorsports hall of fames. I never considered myself worthy of any of them,” Helton said in an interview with FOX Sports’ Alan Cavanna. “I got to a point in my career where I inducted different people into the halls. That was fun and exciting. I just never thought of myself to share a plaque with the names that are on the Landmark Award or in this building (the NASCAR Hall of Fame).”
Helton, 68, is a graduate of John Battle High School. He later attended King College, where he was awarded an honorary degree in 2000.
His love of racing goes back further. He was a kid when Bristol Motor Speedway was being constructed and worked in the concession stands after the track was completed. His later covered the races for WOPI radio and served as the station’s sports director.
As a side job, Helton worked as a football and basketball official for local high school games. He has often said that role of being under pressure served him well in his racing career.
His first big break in NASCAR was being named the public relations director at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1980. He was named the track’s general manager in 1985. He later moved to general manager at Talladega and was named track president in 1989.
Helton became NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition in 1994. Six years later, he became just the third president of NASCAR following founder Bill France Sr. and his son, Bill France Jr.
For many fans, Helton is best known for the tough announcement he made after Dale Earnhardt’s fatal accident at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500.
Serving admirably in the tough role as the organization's leader, Helton earned respect throughout the sport.
Former Cup Series driver and current FOX television analyst Clint Bowyer tweeted, “They simply don’t get any better than Mike Helton.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted, “This is an amazing class. Can’t wait to celebrate them,” about the 2023 group which included his father’s former crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine, former series champion Matt Kenseth and legendary West Coast racer Hershel McGriff.
STREET CAR CANCELLED
Street Car Takeover at Bristol Dragway has been cancelled to a weather forecast of rain for Friday and Saturday. There is a possibility it could be end up being rescheduled as Bristol Dragway and SCT officials are working to find another date in 2022.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
As of Wednesday afternoon, plans were still to race at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. It comes off the heels of last Friday’s exciting show with Ronnie McCarty crashing across the finish line ahead of Kres VanDyke in the Late Model feature.
This Friday’s NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program is highlighted by another 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock class and twin features for the Sportsman class. Street Stock, Pure 4 and Mod 4 features are also on tap.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, followed by qualifying and racing at 8 p.m.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Scotty Fields was the winner in the Pro class at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries bracket race at Cherokee Race Park last Saturday. Dustin Light finished runner-up and Terry James was third. Chris Yates was the winner in No Box with Jada Davis taking the Junior Dragster victory.
The Rogersville drag strip is hosting another “Budget Race” on Saturday with only a $25 entry and $20 buyback. It is $800-to-win for both the Pro and No Box classes. There’s an old-timers race for those 50 and over with a $500 winner’s purse and the winner placed back in the main race. Junior Dragsters are also in action.