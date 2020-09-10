The first round of the NASCAR playoffs, last race of the regular season and cut-off race to advance to the second round of the playoffs all will be happening next week at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Race week kicks off next Thursday with the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series and the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Menard’s Series. The UNOH 200 is the first race of the Truck Series playoffs after the regular season concludes at Richmond. No fans will be allowed to attend Thursday’s races.
The Food City 300 is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. One big change from previous years is there will be no qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series. There are a limited number of seats available.
It culminates Saturday, Sept. 19, with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. This will be the first time that Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted a playoff race with drivers hungry to advance to the next round. However, the playoff drivers aren’t the only ones wanting a Bristol win.
This is the last time seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to compete at Bristol as he announced plans to run a limited IndyCar schedule in 2021-22. He’s won every major race and prize in the Cup Series outside of the Bristol Night Race, so there is plenty of motivation for the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet.
Limited capacity tickets for the race have been sold out.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway Pure 4 drivers Billy Byington, Craig Phelps and Bucky Smith ranked in the top 21 of the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series Division 4 national standings released earlier this month.
Large car counts in that class helped them achieve a higher ranking than Late Model Stock leader Kres VanDyke, Sportsman leader Kyle Barnes and Mod 4 leader Kevin Canter despite those drivers racking up multiple wins.
Food City Night at the Races is scheduled this Friday with the Late Model Stock division headlining the action. Other races are scheduled for the Sportsman, Pure 4, Pure Street and Mod 4 classes.
Food City employees can show their badge and have up to five family members attend for free.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin around 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The “King of the Gap” East Tennessee Classic Shootout headlines Saturday’s program at Volunteer Speedway.
Jonesborough racer Bobby Mays comes into the event with two straight Classic wins on the 4/10-mile dirt track, but will face plenty of tough competition in the $1,200-to-win event, which includes a Quick Six Dash, B-Main and feature race.
The Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes are also scheduled. Hot laps are set for 7 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
While the Southeast Super Trucks Series raced at Lonesome Pine last Saturday night, the grand reopening is set for Saturday with the 3/8-mile asphalt track’s regular competitors.
The Limited Late Models will be the featured class with races also scheduled for Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street, Pure 4 and Enduros. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing to start at 7 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Blake Koch, who stepped away from NASCAR this season, returned to his two-wheel roots and finished second in the 30+ class at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross event in Wytheville, Virginia.
He finished one spot ahead of Roan Mountain rider Brandon Hughes, who also posted a runner-up finish in the 35+ race.
Kingsport teenager Carson Eads won in the Schoolboy and 125cc, 2-stroke divisions. Hunter Ford of Church Hill and Joseph Campbell of Butler each scored a win and runner-up finish.
Other local efforts included Logan Boomershine of Piney Flats winning the ATV Amateur race and Blake Liddle from Jonesborough finishing second in 65cc Beginner.
The Hot Summer Nights Series returns to Muddy Creek Raceway on Saturday.
450 POINTS LEADER
Zach Osborne has extended his lead in the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to 212-184 points over French rider Marvin Musquin after sweeping races at Red Bud, Maryland on Friday, Sept. 4 and following up with finishes of fourth and second on Monday.
Osborne, a 30-year-old from Abingdon, has three race wins and four moto wins on the season. The Husqvarna rider won the 250 AMA Pro Championship in 2017 before making the transition to the big bikes in 2019.