BRISTOL — Whether it’s covered in dirt or has concrete shining through, Bristol Motor Speedway continues to deliver classic NASCAR finishes.
Kyle Busch was the upset winner after leaders Tyler Riddell and Chase Briscoe tangled between turns 3-4 on the last corner of the last lap at Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“The last few laps, we kept them in our windshield in case something did happen. The final corner, chaos ensued,” Busch said. “We were able to make it through and steal a win. It feels good to get one here in the Next Gen car and to get one on dirt.”
It’s no surprise to see Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, win at BMS. After all, it was his ninth Cup win at Bristol, the most among active drivers. His 23 victories over the three NASCAR national series are the record for all Bristol wins.
Reminiscent of his first win at Bristol in NASCAR’s “Car of Tomorrow” in 2007, Busch still isn’t the biggest fan of racing stock cars on dirt.
“They did a better job with the track this year, for sure. God helped us out tonight with watering it periodically,” he said. “The biggest thing that hinders me from enjoying this is the application. We’re trying to do something that isn’t applicable in my opinion. After the first 10 laps, we’re shooting mud off the cars. Our grills and windshields are covered with dirt.
“The cars are 3,500 pounds and you saw what’s like on the last corner of the last lap. You were on edge, on your toes, trying not to crash.”
While it’s uncomfortable for the drivers, it’s a treat to see the drivers have to work the pedals and steering wheel for a fast lap around the track.
In a move that has been widely praised, Briscoe went up to Reddick after the race to apologize for their last-lap spin. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford appeared to be the fastest car all night, but Reddick certainly would have scored a first career win if not for the contact. His No. 8 Chevrolet led 99 of the race’s 250 laps.
“I was running Tyler down and tried throwing a slider,” Briscoe said. “I feel terrible. I was wanting to race him clean. I wasn’t going to wreck him for the win. That’s why I tried to slide him and I was trying to leave him enough if I didn’t get there. That was my fault 100 percent. I hate it for Tyler. He’s a good friend of mine and I wanted to see a dirt guy win if it wasn’t me.”
Instead, it was a Cup champion with limited dirt experience who hoisted the trophy for a second straight year. Busch’s victory followed Joey Logano winning the inaugural Food City Dirt Race in 2021. With his 60th career victory, Busch also tied Richard Petty’s record of 18 consecutive seasons with at least one win.
It started in 2005 when Busch was a rookie with Hendrick Motorsports and continued the last 15 seasons in the No. 18 Toyota.
“I’m thankful for my chances with Joe Gibbs Racing,” he said. “Everybody’s had my back over a long time keeping me in the seat. There’s been a lot of different people we’ve worked with, a lot of different cars we’ve gone through. Did we deserve this one? Yeah, we ran up front all night and were in contention.”
So were a lot of drivers as Bristol Motor Speedway again produced a thrilling race with another classic finish.