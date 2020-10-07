It doesn't appear the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be a Father's Day tradition in 2021.
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) released its plans for the 2021 season late Tuesday and Bristol Dragway was left off the 22-race schedule.
Instead, races in June were scheduled for Richmond, Virginia., Epping, New Hampshire, and Norwalk, Ohio.
It’s the second straight year without a major NHRA event. The 2020 Thunder Valley Nationals were originally scheduled for June, then rescheduled for October because of coronavirus before being canceled altogether.
It marked the first time since 1999 that Bristol Dragway failed to host a major NHRA racing event, and the first time since 1987 there wasn’t a major NHRA race in Tennessee.
Bristol Dragway officials released a statement that indicated a possibility of an event being added.
“We’re in conversations with NHRA and others about Bristol Dragway’s 2021 schedule and will provide updates and customer information when available.”
Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) and Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) won in the Nitro classes at the 2019 Thunder Valley Nationals.
Top Fuel driver Tony Schumacher scored a record six Thunder Valley Nationals victories. Ron Capps led the Funny Car category with five Bristol wins and John Force followed with four.