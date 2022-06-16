Fire-breathing Nitro cars will light up the sky Friday night at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Friday night at Bristol Dragway. Meanwhile, stock cars will trade sheet metal during the NASCAR Weekly Series races Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
It’s the return to the traditional Father’s Day weekend slot for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the biggest race on the Bristol Dragway calendar. There’s the Friday night qualifying session with flames from the 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel rockets and Funny Cars creating quite the spectacle.
Spectator gates open at 10:30 a.m. Sportsman qualifying starts at 11 a.m. with Pro Stock qualifying at 5 p.m. and Nitro qualifying at 6 p.m.
There are two rounds of Pro and Nitro qualifying on Saturday with eliminations on Sunday.
As advertised, every ticket is a pit pass with fans able to get autographs from top drivers and see the crews actually work on the cars. During Sunday pre-race ceremonies, the legendary Don “The Snake” Prudhomme will be inducted into the Legends of Thunder Valley, the hall of fame for Bristol Dragway.
There are several storylines heading into the race.
Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is a new team owner with his driver, two-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan from Christianburg, Virginia, the Camping World Drag Racing Series points leader.
While Hagan would love another Bristol victory, John Force Racing driver Robert Hight is hot on his heels, 41 points behind in the points. Force, the team’s namesake and winningest driver in NHRA history with 155 career victories and 16 championships, is always a contender.
When the floppers come to Bristol, Ron Capps headlines the list of contenders. The two-time and defending Funny Car champion leads all drivers with five Bristol victories. There is also defending race champion Alexis DeJoria, her final-round opponent from last season J.R. Todd and the 2019 race winner Bob Tasca III.
There is no doubt about the Top Fuel favorite with Mike Salinas the winner of the last two NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. He’s off to a strong start with three wins this season including the last race in Epping, New Hampshire.
Brittany Force, who set a track record in qualifying last October, is the Top Fuel points leader. Salinas is 30 points behind, while four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence is almost the forgotten man. That would be a big mistake as Torrence made it to last year’s final round.
Clay Millican, from across the Volunteer State in the Memphis suburb of Drummonds, would love a second Bristol win to go along with his 2017 trophy. There is three-time Top Fuel champion Antron Brown and three-time Thunder Valley winner Doug Kalitta as contenders,
The darkhorse could be eight-time NHRA world champion Tony Schumacher. He holds the record with six Top Fuel wins at Bristol as part of his 85 career victories.
The door cars are always popular at Bristol and no one has been hotter than Erica Enders. She has driven her red Camaro to four wins in the first six races. Greg Anderson won the first of his record 99 Pro Stock wins at Bristol in 2001 and always looks at the track as a favorite, while drivers such as Aaron Stanfield and Kyle Kortesky have emerged as contenders.
Angelle Sampey, three-time world champion, was the Pro Stock Motorcycle winner in 2021. The pre-race favorite, however, is Steve Johnson, who has two wins in the last three races. Karen Stoffer, the 2021 Thunder Valley Nationals runner-up, is currently second in the points, while the husband and wife team of Matt and Angie Smith also rank amongst the favorites.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
As mentioned, the NASCAR Weekly Series program is back at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Anyone who brings their ticket stub from last Friday’s Pure 4 and Enduro show can get in at half-price.
There will be a Big Rig parade before the races which feature a pair of Pure 4 features. The Late Model Stock class will run 60 laps with feature races also on tap for the Sportsman, Street Stock and Mod 4 classes.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, followed by qualifying. Races are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
More oval track racing is scheduled Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
It is headlined by a 100-lap Enduro, which is a race of street cars with basic safety modifications. Caution flags are only thrown sparingly.
There are also features for the Pure 4 and Pure Street classes.
Qualifying starts at 2 p.m. with racing to begin at 4 p.m.