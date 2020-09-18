BRISTOL — Chase Briscoe’s dream season continued Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Briscoe bumped his way past leaders Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain to win the Food City 300. It was his Xfinity Series-best seventh win of the season and his first-ever win on Bristol’s high banks.
Driving the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Ford, Briscoe was running third in the closing laps — but got by Chastain as the two drivers traded sheet metal on the back stretch. With seven laps to go, Briscoe got on the back of Cindric’s bumper, pushing him up the track and going to the front.
“That was incredible. I told all the guys there wasn’t any way we were going to get beat today,” Briscoe said. “I finished second here the last two races and wanted to win here so bad.”
The 25-year-old Indiana driver was unapologetic for moving his rivals out of the way for his ninth career win.
“The last 15 laps, our car came to life,” he said. “We had to root and gouge, but those guys would have done the same thing if the roles were reversed.”
Chastain, in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, kept charging to the end, getting by Cindric in the No. 22 Ford, who lost his power steering at the end of the race. It was Chastain’s fifth runner-up finish of the season, although he’s still looking for that first win.
“It’s tough coming up short like that,” said an emotional Chastain after the race. “I wanted it so bad. I want to be in this sport and win races. I know it’s second and I should be happy, but it’s Bristol. There are a lot of things I could have done differently, but I didn’t get it done.”
Asked if he could have returned the favor to Briscoe if he had got to his back bumper, Chastain responded, “Of course. Who wouldn’t?”
Cindric had taken the lead from Chastain on the race’s last restart with 45 laps to go. He was able to extend the lead before traffic and his steering troubles allowed his rivals to close back down.
Harrison Burton, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, finished fourth in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Justin Allgaier, in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, led the most laps for the fourth straight Bristol Xfinity race. He swept both of the first two stages, but faded in the final stage and wound up fifth.
Anthony Alfredo and Noah Gragson, who won at Bristol in June, finished sixth and seventh in a pair of Chevrolets. Brandon Jones in a Toyota, Jeb Burton in a Chevrolet and Riley Herbst in a Toyota rounded out the top 10.
Brandon Brown finished 12th and clinched the final spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs that start next week in Las Vegas.
“I’m just so thrilled to say we’re a playoff team,” he said. “It feels super awesome to be in it. That’s a dream come true.”
Knoxville driver Chad Finchum, a former Kingsport Speedway champion, finished 20th. Jesse Little, whose mother is a Dobyns-Bennett graduate and still has family in Kingsport, finished 25th.