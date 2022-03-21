Science Hill did not have an easy time in its first Big 5 Conference baseball game on Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Gavin Briggs' walk-off single to left field scored Jake Bedard, propelling the Hilltoppers over West Ridge, 6-5.
Briggs took the first pitch he saw off of West Ridge’s Isaac Haynie — who has a funkie delivery as a sidewinder — and made the most of it.
Briggs finished 2 for 4 with a single, a double and three RBIs.
“If this is the beginning of the conference, it’s a great way to start it,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said.
Jaxon Diamond was intentionally walked as the batter before Briggs to load the bases, even though Diamond was 0-for-3 with a walk going into the plate appearance.
“With the underneath guy that they had, I think they were thinking that we would get too big with our lefties and we’d pull off a little bit,” Edwards said. “I actually liked the Diamond matchup. I wasn’t overly surprised because Diamond has been in our lineup for a long time.
“It’s a pick-your-poison situation there — you either get Diamond or a leftie (Briggs).”
The Hilltoppers (6-1, 1-0) got a solid outing from starter Cole Torbett as he worked 5⅓ innings with 92 pitches and tallied eight strikeouts.
Torbett didn’t get a decision, though, as the Woles (2-2, 0-1) rallied in the top of the seventh with four runs on five straight hits off of Caleb McBride.
Torbett went 1 for 4 with an RBI on a sacrifice to left in the second inning.
“Five straight hits is something, but I just told McBride to keep throwing strikes,” Edwards said. “When they have five straight against our arms, you have to tip your hat to them sometimes.”
Drew Hoover, Sean Reed, Brody Ratliff and Will Harris all recorded an RBI in the seventh inning to help the Wolves rally.
Jackson McGee had a pair of singles in the game and also had an RBI.
The Wolves and Hilltoppers will get together for the turnaround game on Tuesday at West Ridge with first pitch going at 6 p.m.