SEVIERVILLE — Gavin Briggs couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate his birthday than leading Science Hill’s comeback win over Sevier County in Wednesday’s Region 1-4A baseball championship game.
Down by two runs entering the seventh inning, Gavin Briggs crushed a solo shot over right field to lift the spirits of his team and pull the Hilltoppers within a run.
The defending state champion Hilltoppers added two more runs to rally for a 4-3 win over the homestanding Smoky Bears.
“I can’t even explain the feeling, the way we go down and then our offense comes back like that,” Briggs said. “I was fighting with all my might to give it all I could. That at-bat, I worked it to 2-2 and he was throwing curveballs a lot. He came up with a fastball and I knew another curveball was coming. I was ready to hit it.”
After Briggs’ big shot, Jake McAllister singled and Science Hill took three straight walks — the last by Cole Torbett to tie the game.
Jake Bedard delivered a game-winning single, scoring Owen Painter. Nate Conner gave up two walks in the bottom frame, but ultimately came through for the dramatic victory.
“I knew he was in a little funk, walking three straight batters,” Bedard said. “I knew he was coming back with the fastball. I was ready for the fastball to drive it. I knew once we went ahead that it was in the bag because I have a lot of confidence in Nate Conner.”
Painter, who gave Science Hill’s its other run with a solo home run over left center field in the third inning, added, “My approach on the home run has been trying to stay middle. I wanted a middle-in pitch, but he threw that one outside. I did what I needed to with it. Then in the seventh, Jake stepped up in the big moment and came through.”
The Hilltoppers (35-5) will host Powell in Friday’s sectional round at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. It is a rematch of last year’s sectional, in which the Hilltoppers scored a dramatic 2-1 win.
The Smoky Bears (27-12) will go on the road to face Farragut, a 6-5 winner in the Region 2-4A championship.
Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards liked the way his team handled adversity after falling behind. It was the eighth straight win for the Hilltoppers.
“There were some weird things happen in the game, some calls not go our way, but that’s baseball,” Edwards said. “You have to stay with it. We talked about how we were down, but we were going to come back. One run or two runs aren’t going to beat us. We have to trust our offense.
“Briggs has the big home run and then McAllister hit that one up the middle. After that, we got very selective at the plate.”
CONTROVERSIAL CALL
Sevier County’s Knox Kremblas reached base on a controversial runner’s interference call in the bottom of the fifth inning. While the Science Hill contingent thought he was tagged out, it was ruled otherwise. With the call in his favor, Kremblas made the most of the situation.
He stole second and third bases, then scored off a wild pitch for the tying run.
Back-to-back RBI singles by Gavin Joslin and Brady Scott resulted in a 3-1 lead for the Smoky Bears by the time the inning was over.
Briggs went into the fifth inning as the starting pitcher before Caleb McBride relieved him. McBride later turned it over to Conner.
Still, it was a fight to the end as Conner put a couple of runners on board. Ultimately, though, he came through with the win.
“Nate did an awesome job to close that game out,” Edwards said. “He did what he had to do to get the win.”