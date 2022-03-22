BLOUNTVILLE — Defending state baseball champion Science Hill has demonstrated this week that the road to the top of the Big 5 Conference will still run through Johnson City in 2022.
The Hilltoppers of 15th-year boss Ryan Edwards completed a home-and-home sweep of West Ridge on Tuesday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, easing to a 3-0 win behind a complete-game gem from Gavin Briggs.
Science Hill had beaten the Wolves 6-5 the previous evening.
Briggs played hero on Monday as well, driving in the winning run with a walk-off single. This time his significant contribution came from the bump.
A senior left-hander, Briggs served up a four-hitter and allowed just one runner to reach as far as third base. His curveball was money all night.
“I think it went really well, probably about as good as I can do it,” Briggs said.
His coach sure liked it.
“Gavin Briggs came up huge for us,” Edwards said. “He pitched a great game.”
Backed by errorless defense, Briggs got all the offensive support he needed when the Hilltoppers (7-1, 2-0) scored three times in the fifth inning.
Nate Conner interrupted a 0-0 pitchers’ duel with a one-out double to plate Jake Bedard, who had singled, and Cole Torbett, who’d followed with a bunt single. Three batters later, an RBI single from Clayton Ball made it a 3-0 game.
It’s nice to have state-tested veterans like Briggs and Conner, among others.
“We do have a lot of guys who have been in this lineup a long time and I know what I’ve got with them, but it’s a whole new season and a whole new team,” Edwards said. “We know everyone is going to bring their best game against us, so we’ve definitely got to be ready every night.”
Drew Hoover took the loss for West Ridge (2-3, 0-2).