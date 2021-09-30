Will Huzzie has made enough jaw-dropping catches in four games to fill a season, and the East Tennessee State acrobatic wide receiver credits a strong family bond for his success.
Huzzie says working out with his father and grandfather has made him the player he is today, one of the most feared pass catchers in the Southern Conference.
“When I decided to do football, he said if you want to do it you need to do your best,” Huzzie says of his father. “Me and my dad used to wake up at seven o’clock in the morning, every weekend, just doing workouts. And my granddad, his favorite receiver was Jerry Rice. My granddad taught me how it worked. We had bricks in my backyard. What Jerry Rice used to do is catch bricks to make his hands soft. One of the bricks was at my granddad’s house. He’s tossing bricks. That tells me how to squeeze the ball. I really feel that catching bricks really helps me to make catches like that.”
Even after leading the Bucs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches during the spring season, Huzzie was still put to work when he got home.
“My grandad don’t play,” he said. “He won’t let me get too complacent. When I went back after the spring season, we got out them bricks and started running the hills. Yeah, my grandad don’t play.”
The results speak for themselves. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound red-shirt sophomore from Duluth, Georgia, continues to lead ETSU with 20 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Each game, Huzzie has made catches where he’s used one hand, been diving to the ground or wrestling the ball away from defenders.
In the Bucs’ 55-48 overtime win at Samford last weekend, he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Riddell. As exhilarating as it was to win a game like that, Huzzie said once is enough.
“First of all, I don’t want to be in a situation like that ever again," Huzzie said. “That was my first time playing in an overtime game like that and it was a rollercoaster. I’m glad that we found a way to pull it off. It just showed us that we don’t ever give up and that we have some grit in us.”
Huzzie, who burst onto the scene in 2019 when his one-handed touchdown catch against Chattanooga made ESPN's top plays, and Georgia Southern transfer Malik Murray have combined for more than half of ETSU’s receptions. Four receivers have caught passes of more than 40 yards this season.
“I feel like the quarterbacks are trusting us more,” Huzzie said. “Last year, I mean they trusted us, but on deep down the field, 20-yard-plus plays, I just felt like our connection and chemistry is so much better than last year. They’re not afraid to throw it down the field because we’ve got guys in the receiving corps who will go up and get the ball. I just feel like this receiver corps, nobody can guard us.”
Huzzie and the Bucs will put their undefeated record on the line Saturday when Wofford comes to town for a 3:35 p.m. kickoff at Greene Stadium. ETSU comes in 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon, and ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll. Wofford, which has won the last nine games against ETSU, comes in 1-2, 0-1 after losing to VMI in its conference opener last Saturday.