Ledarrius Brewer heeded the advice.
As the East Tennessee State basketball team was on a two-game losing streak, Bucs coach Jason Shay said he needed more efficient scoring from his top players.
Brewer was that — and more — Saturday, scoring a season-high 30 points as ETSU blew Wofford out of Freedom Hall with a surprisingly easy 71-49 Southern Conference victory.
“I took it as a challenge,” Brewer said. “He was right. I definitely needed to be more efficient, take better shots.”
How efficient was Brewer? The junior guard made 11 of his 14 shots, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and made both of his free throws.
The victory left the Bucs in second place in the SoCon at 8-4 in the league, 12-8 overall. They’re a game behind UNC Greensboro in the loss column.
Wofford, which beat the Bucs on Feb. 1, fell to 12-9 overall, 9-5 in the SoCon.
“We needed a good performance and the team that you saw out there today is capable of winning this whole thing,” Shay said. “But as you know, there’s other times that we have shown that we can beat ourselves.”
Brewer was coming off a 21-point effort against The Citadel, but it took him 21 shots to reach that number. On Saturday, his only misses were from 3-point range. He also had three dunks.
“He got us going early,” Shay said. “He was that spark plug for us and then I just went to him late to close it out.’’
ICING THE VICTORY
Wofford’s Messiah Jones was called for a flagrant foul on David Sloan away from the ball with seven minutes left. Sloan made both free throws and Wofford coach Jay McAuley was called for a technical foul for arguing the call.
Sloan made two more and Brewer canned a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. It turned into a seven-point possession that took eight seconds off the clock. It left the Bucs up 56-37.
Moments later, Brewer’s windmill dunk increased the lead to 58-40. Brewer added anther dunk off of a nifty pass from his brother, Ty.
Sloan was back in the starting lineup at point guard for the Bucs, taking Serrel Smith’s spot. Sloan, who started the first nine games of the season before assuming the role of a super-sub, finished with 16 points and five assists.
UP FROM THE START
With Brewer making two early 3-pointers, ETSU jumped out to a 10-1 lead and maintained the advantage all night. Sloan’s 3-pointer with 10:20 left in the first half put the Bucs up 20-7, but they could manage only eight more points before the halftime buzzer and led 28-21 at intermission.
SCORELESS STARS
Each team had a star player go scoreless in their last outing and Wofford’s Storm Murphy was the first to break the ice. He didn’t connect until there was 5:52 left in the first half, but he had three 3-pointers before halftime and finished with 11 points.
ETSU’s Damari Monsanto, who didn’t scratch in the Bucs’ loss to The Citadel, was still scoreless at halftime. He took only one shot and was limited to eight minutes thanks to picking up two fouls in the first half.
Monsanto finally got into the scorebook when he tipped in a Sloan miss midway through the second half. He scored on a one-on-one play on the Bucs’ next possession and then again seconds later. Monsanto had eight points by the end of the game.
STAT OF THE GAME
The final score.
In a series that features close games, the Bucs’ margin of victory was their biggest against Wofford since a 106-77 victory in 1993. The teams have met 30 times since then.
“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Brewer said. “We had them in the first half the last time we played them. As long as we keep playing defense and keep our principles in line, we’ll beat anybody like that.”
UP NEXT
The Bucs are at Chattanooga on Monday night before returning home to face Mercer on Wednesday. Mercer was the only SoCon team to beat ETSU at Freedom Hall last season.
Wofford plays host to The Citadel on Wednesday.
NO SOCON TICKETS
The Southern Conference has announced that no tickets will be for sale for the conference tournament based on COVID-19 safety measures established by North Carolina and Buncombe County.
The tournament is set for March 4-8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. ETSU won last year’s event with a sellout crowd — most of whom came to cheer the Bucs — in attendance.