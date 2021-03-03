Ledarrius Brewer was as good as advertised in his first season with the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
Brewer was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection when the teams were announced Wednesday. The junior guard was on the media and coaches’ teams.
Damari Monsanto, Brewer’s ETSU teammate, was chosen as the league’s freshman of the year and was a third-team all-conference selection by the media.
Brewer, who sat out last season after transferring from Southeast Missouri State, averaged 16.6 points per game in his first season with at ETSU.
Monsanto, a redshirt freshman forward who also sat out last year, averaged 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He had a stretch where he scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games.
Monsanto is ETSU’s first freshman of the year in the SoCon since Bo Hodges, who transferred to Butler before this season.
Either Brewer or Monsanto was ETSU’s leading scorer in 18 of the team’s 23 games.
UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller was chosen as the SoCon’s player of the year for the second season in a row. The senior guard averaged 18.9 points per game, second in the league, and led the SoCon in steals. Miller was also the league’s defensive player of the year for the third consecutive season.
Joining Miller and Brewer as first-team All-SoCon picks on the media team were The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, VMI’s Greg Parham and Wofford’s Storm Murphy.
The coaches’ first team had Malachi Smith of Chattanooga instead of Parham.
Brown led the conference in scoring and rebounding.
VMI’s Dan Earl was the coach of the year after leading the Keydets to a sixth-place finish and a 7-7 conference record. VMI posted wins over UNCG Greensboro, Wofford, Furman and Chattanooga, the top four teams in the final standings.
The SoCon men’s tournament gets underway Friday with first-round games. ETSU is set to face Chattanooga in Saturday’s noon quarterfinal. The tournament is being held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
ETSU, the defending champion, is seeded fifth after losing six of its last eight games to finish the regular season.