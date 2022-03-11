Two more East Tennessee State basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday.
Ledarrius Brewer and Ty Brewer each have one year of eligibility remaining and will apparently will be using it at a different school.
Ledarrius Brewer was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection during his time with ETSU. He was the Bucs’ leading scorer the last two seasons. He averaged 14.6 points per game this season and 16.2 during the 2020-21 season. Ty Brewer was ETSU’s leading rebounder this season.
They both have scored more than 1,000 points for their college careers.
The Brewers’ next stop will be their third school. Ledarrius had transferred to ETSU from Southeast Missouri State, while Ty came from Southeastern Louisiana.
The brothers were honored during ETSU’s Senior Day at the final home game last month. Ty had indicted to ETSU coach Desmond Oliver that he had intended to turn professional before entering the portal.
This brings to five the number of ETSU players in the transfer portal. Matt Nunez, Brandon Hall and Isaac Farah had previously indicated their intentions to transfer.