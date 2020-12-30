Oh brother, what a performance.
The Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, put on a show Wednesday night, combining for 45 points as East Tennessee State opened the defense of its Southern Conference basketball championship with an 86-78 victory over Western Carolina at Freedom Hall.
With a limited crowd on hand, Ty Brewer scored 24 points and Ledarrius added 21 at the Bucs improved to 5-4 overall, 1-0 in the SoCon.
“They were phenomenal,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said after picking up his first conference win.
Ledarrius Brewer also had seven steals, seven rebounds and four assists.
Damari Monsanto added 13 points for the Bucs, who beat the Catamounts for the 12th consecutive time and earned their 29th win in the last 30 games in the series.
ETSU center Silas Adheke scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and added eight rebounds.
Kingsport’s Matt Halvorsen led the Catamounts (7-3, 0-1) with 19 points. He went 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.
Cory Hightower added 14 points for Western Carolina and Mason Faulkner had 13.
ETSU scored 53 points in the second half thanks to 62% shooting after halftime.
“You can’t give up 53 points in a half and expect to win basketball games, especially against good teams, well coached teams, on their home floor” Western Carolina coach Mark Prosser said. “It’s not going to be a recipe for success in this league.”
CUTTING IT CLOSE
Ledarrius Brewer fouled out at the 1:49 mark and Tyler Harris’ 3-point play cut Western Carolina’s deficit, which was as large as 11 points, to 81-76.
ETSU quickly turned the ball over and Xavier Cork scored to make it 81-78.
Vonnie Patterson’s free throw gave ETSU a 82-78 advantage with 56 seconds left and the Catamounts didn’t score again.
TOUGH START
The Bucs got off to a sloppy start, missing their first six shots and being called for two offensive fouls.
It set the tone early as Western Carolina jumped out to a 22-11 lead.
Thirteen minutes into the game, Ledarrius Brewer was the only ETSU player with a field goal. He was 4 for 6. The rest of the team was 0 for 15.
THE “OTHER” BREWER
Ledarrius Brewer has led the Bucs throughout the early part of the season but on this night, Ty took a big step forward, scoring 10 points in a blistering stretch late in the first half.
First he got an offensive rebound on a missed free throw and scored. Then he nailed a 3-pointer. And when Ledarrius got one of his six first-half steals, he fed his brother for a fast-break dunk that cut the Catamounts’ lead to 32-26.
Moments later, Ty got a steal of his own and threw down an acrobatic slam to bring ETSU within 33-30. He added a free throw before halftime.
In all, Ty scored 10 points in the final 3:55 of the first half to keep the Bucs in the game.
“It was a huge boost,” Ledarrius said. “Being down, those points he brought to us definitely built confidence going into the second half.”
Western Carolina, with Halvorsen and Hightower getting eight points apiece, led 38-33 at halftime.
In the first half, the Brewers combined to shoot 11 for 13. Their teammates were 2 for 20.
By the end of the game, the Bucs shot 50% as did Western Carolina.
NO SLOAN
The Bucs played without starting point guard David Sloan. Serrel Smith stared in Sloan’s place.
“Actions, behaviors and responses to certain things, I just felt were detrimental to the team,” Shay said. “So (I) decided not to play him. I rolled with the guys that are going to do it the way we expect here at ETSU.”
Shay said Sloan’s status would be “day-by-day.”
UP NEXT
ETSU plays at UNC Greensboro on Saturday while Western Carolina is scheduled to play host to The Citadel.