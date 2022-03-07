KNOXVILLE — Science Hill had no answer for Elijah Bredwood on any part of the basketball court.
Bearden’s standout guard had a field day, totaling 27 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals and powering his team to a 72-45 blowout of the Hilltoppers in Monday’s Class 4A sectional contest in front of relatively small crowd at the Bulldogs’ gym.
Bearden (29-6) earned its fifth state tournament appearance in six years. For Science Hill, it was a season-ending loss accompanied by an unusually high amount of giveaways. The Hilltoppers turned it over 22 times and got outrebounded 32-17.
Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip, whose team finished with a record of 31-6, said Bredwood had an outstanding game.
“He was their star and he played up to star potential,” Cutlip said. “And their team methodically did good things. Unfortunately our stars didn’t play well tonight.
“I’m extremely disappointed in our performance. We’re a much better team than that, and have been throughout the season.”
THE STAR
Bredwood didn’t just score a bunch of points, but it was the way he put them in the net.
He hit jumpers, off-balance drives, and also authored an eye-popping layup where he started on the left side of the rim and finished on the right in one Kobe-esque mid-air fluid motion.
Also off the charts was teammate Hayden Moseley, who took a little while to get going. But once he did, Moseley was a highlight machine on drives to the hoop. He also sweetly finished an alley-opp jam off the feed from Bredwood.
Moseley totaled 18 points, four rebounds and four steals. Darian Bailey added 11 points and six rebounds.
THE RECAP
It started OK for the Hilltoppers as they were able to match Bearden in the first quarter, leading 15-13.
But things quickly unraveled in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs eventually outscored Science Hill 22-7 in the second period, taking a 35-22 lead into the halftime locker room.
In the third quarter, it was all Bulldogs again as they outscored the Hilltoppers 21-9 and the game was basically over.
“They just played good basketball,” Cutlip said. “On the other hand, we played poor basketball. Twenty-two turnovers and nine offensive rebounds given up. That’s probably the most turnovers we’ve had all year. And the most disappointing part of that is I don’t think they were forced turnovers.”
But it wasn’t from a lack of effort, Cutlip said.
“I know how bad these kids wanted to win this game,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind my kids thought they could win and wanted to win. I just think the emotions got to them.”
SCIENCE HILL LEADERS
Jamar Livingston finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while teammate Keynan Cutlip totaled 13 points and four assists. At halftime, those two players had accounted for 20 of the Hilltoppers’ 22 points.
Overall, Ken Cutlip said he was proud of what his team accomplished this season.
“This has been an unbelievable group of kids to coach,” he said. “They overachieved and kept getting better. I loved being around them. They were good teammates and represented their school well.”