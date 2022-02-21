Roscoe “Charlie” Bayless, the legendary high school basketball coach, who compiled 965 victories including the 1974 Class S state championship at Happy Valley, died Monday morning. He was 98.
Bayless, a World War II veteran, started his head coaching career at Jonesboro High School, but was best known for his 59 seasons at Happy Valley. A former player for the Warriors, Bayless was a guard on the 1941 team that finished state runner-up and the 1942 team that reached the final four.
He won championships in other sports including football, baseball and golf at Happy Valley, but it was the basketball court where he truly became a legend. Bayless, a member of the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the TSSAA Hall of Fame, was part of the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.
Bayless famously coached in the 1989 McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Game, alongside his best friend, Buck Van Huss. Their East team lost to the West, which was led by Shaquille O’Neal.
Away from sports, he served as a teacher and a Carter County commissioner, but his most proud legacy was that as a devoted family man. He was married 74 years to his wife, Jane, until her death in 2020. The family which included children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, would gather every Sunday at the Bayless house to fellowship.
Chuck Babb replaced Bayless as coach following his retirement in 2012. Babb was the center on the 1993 team that won 23 games and later starred at Milligan College. He was an assistant to Bayless and also an assistant to Marty Street, the star of the 1974 state championship team.
Babb's first thoughts about Bayless extended far beyond the court.
“He touched so many lives. People don’t know every side of him. He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Babb said. “He was so good to a lot of people, especially me. He’s one of the last of that ‘greatest generation.’
“You look what he went through in his life, The Depression and serving in World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, guarded the prisoners at the Nuremburg Trial. He’s the last World War II veteran I know personally. He’s been a good mentor.”
Jeremy Maddox, the current Happy Valley head coach, played for and later served as an assistant to Bayless. The school’s gym has long been named after Bayless and the images of him with a white towel draped over his shoulder and holding up ping-pong paddles to call plays are iconic.
Maddox, who recently completed his fourth season as Warriors coach, talked about the energy Bayless had even at an advanced age.
“The first thing when you think of Coach is the longevity of what he did. It’s incredible. When you do this, you realize the energy and effort, how much it takes out of you to coach,” Maddox said. “The fact he did it at such a high level for so long. He loved teaching and loved the kids. He was a special, special person.
“I look back at the time spent in Coach’s office, road trips and games, how special those moments were.”
Larry Abel Jr. was a guard on the 1987-88 team. He was an assistant to Bayless, the coach's final five seasons on the sideline. Bayless was always one of the first to congratulate others on their success.
“I was thankful to coach with him five years before I took the girls’ basketball job,” Abel said. “A memory I will always cherish is winning the district championship. I walked into the locker room and my phone was vibrating. Low and behold, it was Coach Bayless calling to congratulate me and telling me how proud he was. That was a special moment, hearing from someone you loved as much as Coach Bayless.”
Former Hampton coach Jerry White was one of Bayless’ fiercest rivals on the sidelines, but one of his closest friends off the court. He encapsulated the feelings of many when thinking about Bayless, who was respected throughout the Northeast Tennessee sports community.
“He’s one of the finest men I’ve ever known, a great coach,” White said. “If there ever was a legend in Carter County, it would be Charlie Bayless because of his ability to coach, his longevity, and what a great guy he was.
“It was amazing that anyone would stay in it as long as he did. He was one of my favorite people.”