How long has it been since a football team from Northeast Tennessee defeated Maryville?
It has been so long the program doesn’t exist on the high school level anymore — twice removed. But there is a tie from that school to Friday’s Class 6A second-round game between Maryville and West Ridge in the TSSAA playoffs.
Tanner Cook, a sports writer for the Press and Times News, unearthed the history nugget of the long drought for area teams against the 17-time state champions. The last area team to beat Maryville was Ketron High School in the 1972 Class AA playoffs, and it was an emphatic 26-0 thumping. Including that game and every matchup in the regular season and playoffs, Maryville has won 36 straight against Northeast Tennessee teams with an average margin of victory of 35-11.
Ketron joined forces with Lynn View and became Sullivan North in 1980. Last year was the final season for North, which joined Sullivan Central and Sullivan South to become West Ridge — which is in its first season. Former Sullivan North baseball coach Steve Dixon called Ketron "one of West Ridge's grandparents."
And there’s another tie as Freddie Hicks was a key running back for the 1972 Ketron team. He is the uncle of West Ridge coach Justin Hilton’s wife.
This will be West Ridge’s first shot at Maryville. Will the Wolves and the schools that made it what it is today be able to create a new tradition and end the 49-year dry-as-dust stretch?
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Maryville’s stadium, and Hilton said he likes his players’ approach.
“Nobody is going to believe me when I tell them this, and our kids know who Maryville is, but they have been practicing like it’s another game — even though you, me, and everybody else knows it’s not,” said Hilton, whose team is 9-2 this season. “They want to keep playing and we’ve had a great week of practice so far.”
Maryville is 11-0 and nobody has sniffed victory against the Rebels, except rival Alcoa — which is usually the case until Maryville meets Oakland in the playoffs. Every other win has been by at least three touchdowns.
THE REBELS
Maryville boasts Mr. Football semifinalist Carson Jones at quarterback, but it doesn’t stop there.
“They have a center who has been offered by Ole Miss (and Virginia), a running back who can fly, and their quarterback doesn’t turn it over,” Hilton said.
Jones, a senior who has committed to Furman, has thrown for 1,805 yards with 23 touchdowns and only one interception. He will face a West Ridge defense that has picked off 16 passes this year.
The running back is Noah Vaughn, who owns a 4.44 time in the 40. He has rushed for 1,352 yards and 19 touchdowns. The center is Cal Grubbs, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior.
Leading the way at receiver is Markel Fortenberry (569 yards and 10 touchdowns). He has committed to Liberty University.
D.J. Burks, a senior who has committed to Appalachian State, is another receiving threat. He’s also tough on defense with 42 tackles and two interceptions.
The offense is explosive while also being fundamentally sound. And the defense? Well, it simply does almost everything right.
“They never give up big plays,” Hilton said. “When you look at their defense, the line is like a clinic. All five of them get off the ball and then the linebackers are in pursuit. They do all of the little details well.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
It’s not wise to think Maryville might have a special-teams weakness. In fact, the Rebels are as dangerous in that phase as anywhere else on most Friday nights.
“I think their special teams get overlooked,” Hilton said. “That has been one of our biggest concerns, how good they are at special teams.”
MATCHING UP
If West Ridge is going to have a chance, the Wolves must be good in the trenches.
“We have to win the line of scrimmage,” Hilton said. “And I think a lot of things get accomplished when you have kids who play hard.”
A mental challenge is not letting the environment play a big role.
“We will get there early and get a feel for things,” Hilton said. “Playing at J. Fred Johnson Stadium (against Dobyns-Bennett) helps us. We’ve played in front of large crowds. I don’t think that will bother us.”
THE KEY
It’s not ball control. It’s points.
“I think the key is just to score,” Hilton said. “Whether it’s long drives or short drives or turnovers, we have to get the ball into the end zone.”
WOLVES’ LEADERS
Quarterback Ethan Bergeron has thrown for 766 yards with seven touchdowns while rushing for 743 yards and 14 scores.
Kaleb McClain (641 yards) and Austin Riner (614 yards, eight scores) are also key contributors on the ground. Isaac Haynie (333 yards, three touchdowns) is the top receiver.
Linebacker Eli Topping (88 tackles) leads the defense.