Leslee Bradley is the longest tenured head coach at Elizabethton High School and the longest serving head volleyball coach in the area.
She has been the leader of the Lady Cyclones since 1994. Twenty-nine seasons later, she still has a deep passion for the sport.
“I love the dynamic aspect of the sport. It’s constantly changing and different,” Bradley said. “I love that it’s fast-paced. From one point to the next, it’s a quick turnaround. It’s exciting to watch and participate in the game of volleyball.
“As a coach, you’re trying to develop a team which can create those momentum swings and prevent the other team from having those swings. I love the challenge of it.”
Throughout the program’s existence, there have been good seasons when they’ve advanced to the regionals. One team that stands out to Bradley is the 2009 squad.
“In 2009, we had Mariah Pietrowski, Taylor Bledsoe, Kelly Aubrey and Jessie Trivette,” Bradley said. “That group was such a solid group. It felt like the first time we were competing to be at the top of the conference.”
More than the wins and losses, it’s about the relationships she’s built with the players and others associated with the programs.
“The relationships are why most educators are in education. It keeps you young,” Bradley said. “One of my favorite things is going to weddings. You watch them grow up and be successful in life. I love social media because it makes it easy to stay involved.
“I’ve been blessed in Elizabethton with the players I’ve had. They come from great families and the support has been wonderful. It’s great to see them blossom when they leave.”
SOUTH INFLUENCE STAYS STRONG
There are the relationships with other coaches as well. Bradley talked about the influence of legendary Sullivan South coach Sherry Hooks, who willingly passed on her knowledge when the Elizabethton coach was getting started.
“All the coaches have a good relationship with each other and we’re all after the same thing about wanting our girls to be successful in life,” Bradley said. “At the end of the day, there’s a huge amount of respect in this area. Sherry Hooks was already established when we got started, but she helped me tremendously when I was a fresh coach getting started.
“It’s come full circle as I have coaches now reach out to me. It’s great to build those relationships with the coaches in the area. We all love the sport of volleyball and want what’s best for everybody.”
Although Sullivan South is no longer a high school competing on the local volleyball scene, the program’s legacy lives on. The Lady Rebels captured five state championships and made it to nine state finals from 1984-2015.
Obviously, some players on West Ridge’s team came from the Sullivan South program.
Science Hill, which hosted Thursday’s media night, is coached by Laura Cook, a former South player and the daughter of Hooks for whom the now-middle-school gym is named.
Wendy Ratliff, who served as the last South coach, is an assistant on the Science Hill staff. Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal is another Hooks protégé.
“We grew up in the gym and mom had a big influence on volleyball in this area and even throughout the state,” Cook said. “Mom always emphasized working hard, taking pride in the tradition, and putting the time in the gym day in and day out. It really was incredible what they were able to accomplish.”