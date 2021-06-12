There is room for everyone and nearly every kind of car. That’s the beauty of bracket racing.
From purpose-built dragsters and souped-up muscle cars to beat-up street cars, drivers race all kinds of vehicles during the DER Bracket Series season at Bristol Dragway and the IHRA Summit SuperSeries at Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville.
Two drivers — Rick Johnson and Van Greer — work at Nickels Speed Shop during the week and race on the weekends. They are perfect examples of the wide variety of bracket racers.
Rick Johnson, a second-generation driver from Johnson City, has been racing 27 years. A 1983 graduate of David Crockett High School, he has a sleek dragster he races. What makes bracket racing unique for him is you’re competing with yourself more than the other driver.
“You think it’s a multiple-person race, but all the pressure is on you,” Johnson said. “The nice thing about bracket racing is you can race anything. You could bring a scooter out here if you wanted.”
Johnson has done heads-up grudge racing before with a Top Sportsman 1957 Chevy. But he enjoys the challenge that bracket racing presents. While there are usually big fields in the Super Pro class he races at Bristol and North Carolina tracks like Farmington, Piedmont, Rockingham and Wilkesboro, Johnson has found his share of success.
“I won a couple of races last year,” Johnson said. “I’ve been lucky to win quite a few races during my career. It seems I’m good for about two a year.”
He won a big race at Farmington last November and was down to the final three racers in a big event at Wilkesboro in May.
Greer, 58, is no stranger to big races. The Kingsport driver is the son of the late Shirl Greer, the first-ever NHRA Funny Car champion. Like his father, Greer has raced all over North America. Still, there’s something special about racing at his home track.
“It’s just the competition of trying to beat the other guy and being around all the friends we have,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody and loves everybody.”
Greer has raced a dragster, a Dodge and an AMC Spirit. However, he’s best known for the white Suburban, which has been a tow vehicle for some of his other race cars. It looks out of place with the souped-up muscle cars and sleek-looking dragster, but it has been an effective machine, leading Greer to numerous victory celebrations.
“This is old faithful. I’ve had a Suburban for about 30 years,” he said. “It’s about worn out and it’s worn out two trucks. I’ve won over 200 races in that thing, but it still races pretty good.
“Used to, I could win a lot with it, but it’s gotten so competitive, it’s hard to win with a street car. It’s still possible or I wouldn’t be here.”
Greer likes the No Box racing better than using a delay box, but he added it’s not that one’s easier than the other. He explained the Top (Box) is real tight competition and you have to be close to perfect nearly every run. The Footbrake (No Box) is getting that way and it takes different skills to be successful in each class.
Of course, many of the racers are a good 20-30 years younger and particularly quick with their reaction times. While Greer admits beating the younger drivers gets harder all the time, he hangs in there with them.
He’s had two perfect runs over his career. It doesn’t sound like much for a career that started in 1982, but it shows the difficultly of putting it all together. It’s something compared to a hole-in-one in golf or a perfect game in bowling, although Greer feels the variables make it more difficult.
“I feel it’s way harder than a hole-in-one,” he said. “I’ve had a bunch of perfect starts, but it’s tough to get that perfect run.”
For those wanting to get into motorsports, bracket racing can be the perfect solution. Whether behind the wheel of a true dragster or racing more on a budget in a modified street car, bracket racing gives everyone a chance to experience the thrill of rocketing down the drag strip.